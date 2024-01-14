The Ordering Hack To Save Money On Starbucks' Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso

One of the reasons Starbucks is so popular over other national coffee chains is its array of rotating seasonal beverages that stand out with flavorful syrups and specific types of milk. Out of all of the recent product launches, Starbucks' new Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso definitely sounds delicious; it uses a dairy-free milk by default and is reminiscent of another shaken espresso beverage that's already on the menu. But in reality these drinks can be rather cost prohibitive for a lot of us. Well, thanks to a recent Reddit thread, it turns out there's a hack to save some cash by ordering this beverage in a different way with individual upgrades.

If you appreciate Starbucks but want to cut back on your coffee budget, especially considering the continually rising costs of the chain's drinks, this hack is for you. Instead of ordering a Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso outright, order an Iced Shaken Espresso customized with hazelnut syrup instead of classic syrup, Blonde Espresso Roast, and oatmilk instead of its default 2% milk. The milk upgrade will cost more, but the drink still comes out cheaper than ordering it as its named concoction.