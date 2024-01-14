The Ordering Hack To Save Money On Starbucks' Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso
One of the reasons Starbucks is so popular over other national coffee chains is its array of rotating seasonal beverages that stand out with flavorful syrups and specific types of milk. Out of all of the recent product launches, Starbucks' new Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso definitely sounds delicious; it uses a dairy-free milk by default and is reminiscent of another shaken espresso beverage that's already on the menu. But in reality these drinks can be rather cost prohibitive for a lot of us. Well, thanks to a recent Reddit thread, it turns out there's a hack to save some cash by ordering this beverage in a different way with individual upgrades.
If you appreciate Starbucks but want to cut back on your coffee budget, especially considering the continually rising costs of the chain's drinks, this hack is for you. Instead of ordering a Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso outright, order an Iced Shaken Espresso customized with hazelnut syrup instead of classic syrup, Blonde Espresso Roast, and oatmilk instead of its default 2% milk. The milk upgrade will cost more, but the drink still comes out cheaper than ordering it as its named concoction.
How much money does the Iced Shaken Espresso hack save you?
This upgraded Iced Shaken Espresso should be available at any Starbucks as long as the location has oatmilk and hazelnut syrup in stock. Keep in mind the cost savings will vary because prices may be different depending on location. A recent mobile order app at a Starbucks in Queens, New York shows a grande Iced Shaken Espresso with oatmilk and hazelnut syrup costs $5.45 compared to $6.65, the price of the newly-released Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso — a whopping $1.20 in savings. At a Downtown Los Angeles cafe, the mobile app shows the customized drink is $5.15 while its named counterpart costs $5.95. Hopefully the coffee giant doesn't catch onto this cost-saving hack before you get a chance to try it.
Saving a little cash on your beverage may allow for the option to treat yourself by pairing it with a new food item. Starbucks recently launched its winter menu with new Potato, Cheddar, & Chive Bakes made with eggs, and the Vanilla Bean Custard Danish if you prefer a sweet pairing with your coffee. And don't forget to bring your own reusable cup, which allows savvy shoppers to save an additional $0.10 and receive 25 Starbucks Rewards bonus points.