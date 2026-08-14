Turn La Colombe's Pumpkin Spice Latte Into A Boozy Sweet Treat With Just 2 Other Ingredients

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Annual traditions make the inexorable passage of time just a bit more bearable, and for many, the end of summer means but one thing: the return of pumpkin spice. This usually takes the form of a handcrafted coffee shop beverage, but your local supermarket probably has some options, too, like La Colombe's Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte. This limited-edition combo of cold brew, milk, and pumpkin puree — infused with nitrous oxide for a velvety texture — placed an admirable third when we ranked 10 store-bought pumpkin coffees. We adored its creamy consistency and flavor depth but found the volume of the Guinness-like foam rather underwhelming. To amp up this drink's smooth, rich mouthfeel while also giving it a sweet, boozy boost, try adding some pumpkin spice liqueur and vanilla ice cream to it.

This autumnal treat only requires a few steps. Just pour out a bit of the canned beverage, mix in a shot of pumpkin spice liqueur to give the coffee some spirit and draw out its cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove notes, then top it all off with a scoop of vanilla to maximize the drink's creamy sweetness. The alcohol will soften the ice cream, creating a frothy delight reminiscent of a grown-up, fall-flavored root beer float (or, if you're old-fashioned, a "black cow"). For some added visual flair, serve up this libation in the original can; just be prepared to remove the metal top so the ice cream can float freely.