Turn La Colombe's Pumpkin Spice Latte Into A Boozy Sweet Treat With Just 2 Other Ingredients
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Annual traditions make the inexorable passage of time just a bit more bearable, and for many, the end of summer means but one thing: the return of pumpkin spice. This usually takes the form of a handcrafted coffee shop beverage, but your local supermarket probably has some options, too, like La Colombe's Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte. This limited-edition combo of cold brew, milk, and pumpkin puree — infused with nitrous oxide for a velvety texture — placed an admirable third when we ranked 10 store-bought pumpkin coffees. We adored its creamy consistency and flavor depth but found the volume of the Guinness-like foam rather underwhelming. To amp up this drink's smooth, rich mouthfeel while also giving it a sweet, boozy boost, try adding some pumpkin spice liqueur and vanilla ice cream to it.
This autumnal treat only requires a few steps. Just pour out a bit of the canned beverage, mix in a shot of pumpkin spice liqueur to give the coffee some spirit and draw out its cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove notes, then top it all off with a scoop of vanilla to maximize the drink's creamy sweetness. The alcohol will soften the ice cream, creating a frothy delight reminiscent of a grown-up, fall-flavored root beer float (or, if you're old-fashioned, a "black cow"). For some added visual flair, serve up this libation in the original can; just be prepared to remove the metal top so the ice cream can float freely.
Ingredients and presentation are paramount for this festive fall beverage
Ingredient quality is key when making homemade cocktails. Your preferred vanilla ice cream brand will serve you well here, but if third place just doesn't cut it for you in the coffee department, this beverage boost will also work with the winner and runner-up of our store-bought pumpkin coffee ranking: Chameleon Pumpkin Spiced Pie Coffee and STōK Pumpkin Creamed Cold Brew Coffee, respectively. The former has a wonderful spice balance, while the latter offers less spice but a pleasing balanced taste and approachable drinkability.
The spirits market has no shortage of pumpkin-flavored liqueurs, but if you're not sure which one to grab for this frothy fall drink, RumChata's iteration is a tasty way to give your cocktails a creamy fall twist. It features Caribbean rum mixed with cream, nutmeg, allspice, clove, cinnamon, and even gingerbread. Don't want to buy a whole 750-milliliter bottle just to upgrade one 9-ounce coffee can? Try making a little bit at home — our pumpkin spice liqueur recipe keeps it simple with vodka, sugar, water, and a handful of signature autumn seasonings.
Presentation matters, too. Whether you serve this drink in the original can or craft it in your favorite cocktail glass, a sprinkle of nutmeg or pumpkin pie spice on top of the pale ice cream will provide some tantalizing visual contrast. A whole cinnamon stick can even act as a fragrant, suitably seasonal straw.