Sip This Bourbon Cocktail With Your Next Ribeye For A Match Made In Heaven

Enjoying a ribeye for dinner is a treat meant to be savored. If you know your different cuts of steak, you know ribeye is particularly flavorful and tender because of its fat and muscle content. So, it's a must to complement this meat (and elevate the entire meal) with the best drink pairing possible. To help you find your favorite duo, we asked experts from the food and beverage world about the drinks that pair perfectly with ribeye steak. Whiskey and cocktail enthusiasts will particularly want to take note when it comes to the recommendation from Bo Donnelly, general manager of the steakhouse 18 Oaks at JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, who cites the honey badger cocktail.

The honey badger is one of the most refreshing whiskey cocktails. It teams bourbon with honey syrup, ginger syrup, Yellow Chartreuse, lemon juice, and lemon bitters. These ingredients create a beautiful balance: bourbon's sweet vanilla and caramel (not to mention oakiness) mix with the sweet honey syrup, heat from the ginger, bright acidity from the lemon, and herbaceousness from the Chartreuse. Together, the drink's profile almost works as a seasoning for the steak. The bourbon stands up to the meat's savoriness and umami qualities, while the acidity cuts the fatty richness so keep going back for more bites — and sips.