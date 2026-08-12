A Family-Owned West Coast Grocery Chain Is Shutting Down After Nearly 50 Years

It's official: O'Brien's Market is closing. The family-run grocery store has been a fixture in central California for almost 50 years, but that legacy is now coming to a close. The O'Brien family recently shared the news with customers in an official statement that said, "The current business climate has forced us to make some tough decisions. And the decision to retire both O'Brien's Markets was the most difficult decision of all."

O'Brien's Market was first established in 1977 by Charles "Chuck" O'Brien. Over the years, the beloved regional grocery chain grew to three locations across California's Central Valley: one in Riverbank and two in Modesto. But now, "Chuck" O'Brien is officially retiring, and after shutting down its Riverbank location back in 2024, O'Brien's Market is closing its last two remaining stores. It's a move that a long-time Modesto resident called "devastating and irreplaceable" in a statement to The Modesto Bee.

But its founder's retirement is not the driving force behind the closure of O'Brien's Market. The official statement shared on the O'Brien's Market website reads, "COVID forced unprecedented changes in our industry. While we successfully kept our employees safe, our community fed, and our valued customers taken care of, there were other ways in which we never fully recovered."