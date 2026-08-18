Make Canned Chili Taste Homemade By Mixing In 3 Simple Ingredients

Like so many men in the United States, I spent a chunk of my younger years before I really learned to cook depending on canned chili. As far as convenience foods go, it's certainly one of the better ones. If you are buying the best canned chili brands, the drop-off in flavor compared to homemade isn't as steep as it is with other soups, because the basic tastes of ground beef, meat, and chili spices have plenty of flavor, preserve well, and are pretty hard to mess up. But as I got better at making my own chili, the plain canned stuff wouldn't quite do anymore. Thankfully, I've now learned that when I'm in a rush and can't make my own chili, I can always upgrade canned chili quickly with three things I always have on hand: onions, jalapeños, and hot sauce.

Those three ingredients bring several things most canned chilis need, starting with acid. Onions, jalapeños, and hot sauce are each acidic to various degrees, and acid is a booster that can highlight the flavors in any dish. Canned chili and other canned or frozen foods often need this even more than homemade dishes because their flavors have dulled over their long storage time, or have been made that way to appeal to the widest range of palates. Acid will brighten your canned chili and balance out its fattier or more sugary flavors.

The jalapeños and hot sauce also help to add some extra heat, as I find most canned chilis play it on the safe side and don't get me sweating too much. Finally, all three items combine to add some freshness and complexity to canned chili, which can often be kind of flat and one-note, even when it's good.