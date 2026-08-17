The Burger King Ordering Trick That Gets You An Italian-Style Chicken Sandwich
Known for its flame-grilled Whoppers, Burger King offers much more than just beef patties. Over the past several decades, it has debuted plenty of chicken items, including its limited-time Italian original chicken sandwich. This beloved chicken sandwich first appeared on Burger King menus around the late 1970s and was followed by other internationally inspired "long" sandwiches, including a veal parmigiana and a French chicken cordon bleu. The Italian-style chicken sandwich included a breaded chicken patty sized to fit the hoagie-style sesame seed bun, a slice of mozzarella cheese, and a topping of marinara sauce.
Fanfare for the chicken sandwich has been far-reaching across the internet. One Facebook user said, "I love the Italian chicken sandwich! Please bring it back!" Another commenter mentions that the chicken sandwich is regularly available on Puerto Rico menus, where it's called the "Italian Chicken International."
Although it is unclear if or when the Italian original sandwich will make its return to the U.S., customers can make their own in the meantime by ordering a plain chicken sandwich, a side of mozzarella fries, and a marinara dipping sauce. From there, it's a matter of assembling the sandwich. Consider using the app to streamline your Italian-style chicken sandwich and bringing your food home before putting everything together as it could get messy.
Tips for making a Burger King-inspired Italian Original Chicken Sandwich
Take inspiration from one Burger King ordering trick and add a topping of jalapeños for heat and a side of ranch sauce as a cooling condiment. Mix up your cheese selection with a slice of Swiss or American cheese alongside the melty mozzarella fries. Or, include a topping of fresh tomatoes to enhance the marinara sauce you'll be adding yourself. Though some of these customizations aren't consistent with the original Italian-style chicken sandwich, remember Burger King's famed slogan, "have it your way." You can also request a packet of black pepper to better season your sandwich. For added protein, order chicken fries and carefully alternate these with your mozzarella fries.
While this DIY fast food take on an Italian-style favorite can make the most of your Burger King order, you can always try recreating the chicken sandwich in an elevated, homemade format. Start with a hoagie-style chicken Parmesan sandwich recipe, which calls for you to prepare your own breaded chicken patty, and pile this on a toasted roll with tomato sauce and shredded cheese. As some Burger King customers complained about the bland marinara sauce on the Italian Original Chicken Sandwich, this could be your opportunity to season the sauce to your liking for a more flavorful meal. Whether cobbled together from drive-thru goods or made from scratch, any way you choose to indulge in this Italian-style chicken sandwich should provide a delicious and nostalgic bite.