The Burger King Ordering Trick That Gets You An Italian-Style Chicken Sandwich

Known for its flame-grilled Whoppers, Burger King offers much more than just beef patties. Over the past several decades, it has debuted plenty of chicken items, including its limited-time Italian original chicken sandwich. This beloved chicken sandwich first appeared on Burger King menus around the late 1970s and was followed by other internationally inspired "long" sandwiches, including a veal parmigiana and a French chicken cordon bleu. The Italian-style chicken sandwich included a breaded chicken patty sized to fit the hoagie-style sesame seed bun, a slice of mozzarella cheese, and a topping of marinara sauce.

Fanfare for the chicken sandwich has been far-reaching across the internet. One Facebook user said, "I love the Italian chicken sandwich! Please bring it back!" Another commenter mentions that the chicken sandwich is regularly available on Puerto Rico menus, where it's called the "Italian Chicken International."

Although it is unclear if or when the Italian original sandwich will make its return to the U.S., customers can make their own in the meantime by ordering a plain chicken sandwich, a side of mozzarella fries, and a marinara dipping sauce. From there, it's a matter of assembling the sandwich. Consider using the app to streamline your Italian-style chicken sandwich and bringing your food home before putting everything together as it could get messy.