The Old-School Native American Side Dish That Deserved More Credit (It's So Cheap, Too)
Long before the days of instant ramen and TV dinners, American tables were filled with nourishing, homegrown sharing plates that were as filling as they were cheap. One such example is succotash, a Native American vegetable-based dish that more than deserves a comeback.
The history of succotash can be traced all the way back to the 13th century, when beans were first harvested in New England. The name derives from "msickquatash", the Narragansett word for boiled corn kernels. As the story goes, Native cooks taught colonial settlers how to make a variety of dishes using corn and beans boiled in milk, with the ingredients changing depending on the season. The recipes evolved over time to include more additions like squash, turnips, potatoes, meat, and fish.
Most renditions of succotash today contain fresh, bright vegetables like squash, zucchini, tomatoes, and peppers, along with sweetcorn and lima beans. Apart from those two core ingredients, everything else is pretty much up to the cook, which allows for a lot of customization. A simple classic succotash recipe can be a nutritional, affordable, and absolutely delicious meal that couldn't be easier to prepare.
How to make the best succotash
To make succotash, cook down some garlic, onions, and any other vegetables you want to use that need to be softened, like bell peppers or zucchini. Add corn kernels, cooked lima beans, and seasonings like paprika, cumin, or chili powder. When everything has heated through, toss in a little melted butter, herbs, and any delicate vegetables like tomatoes.
If you want to create a savory, meaty flavor, incorporate bacon or sausage. Frozen vegetables will keep things even cheaper and white beans are fine if you can't find lima. Peas, edamame, and string beans all work, too. If you're using fresh beans, keep things old-school and do some boiling. Just cover them with water or milk and simmer on low until softened, adding the corn afterward. This is a good method if you plan to use squash too.
You can bulk up succotash with a protein to make it a complete meal. Anything works – pair it with Mediterranean grilled chicken, a piece of fish, or even steak if you like. For a twist, try this summer succotash with chile-cumin butter or include jalapeño or poblano peppers. Coconut milk is another delicious addition, as is feta cheese or crème fraîche. You can even serve succotash with lobster meat for special occasions. Or take inspiration from Paul Newman's iconic 3-ingredient lima beans recipe and keep things simple, just like they did in the old days.