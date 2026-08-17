Long before the days of instant ramen and TV dinners, American tables were filled with nourishing, homegrown sharing plates that were as filling as they were cheap. One such example is succotash, a Native American vegetable-based dish that more than deserves a comeback.

The history of succotash can be traced all the way back to the 13th century, when beans were first harvested in New England. The name derives from "msickquatash", the Narragansett word for boiled corn kernels. As the story goes, Native cooks taught colonial settlers how to make a variety of dishes using corn and beans boiled in milk, with the ingredients changing depending on the season. The recipes evolved over time to include more additions like squash, turnips, potatoes, meat, and fish.

Most renditions of succotash today contain fresh, bright vegetables like squash, zucchini, tomatoes, and peppers, along with sweetcorn and lima beans. Apart from those two core ingredients, everything else is pretty much up to the cook, which allows for a lot of customization. A simple classic succotash recipe can be a nutritional, affordable, and absolutely delicious meal that couldn't be easier to prepare.