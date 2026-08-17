Goodbye Special Dark And York Peppermint Patties: This Hershey's Candy Is Our New Favorite

Customers tend to enjoy Hershey's Nuggets Dark Chocolate Truffles, unsurprising for one of the 25 best chocolate brands, with a 4.4 out of 5 score on Walmart's website, 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, and 4.8 out of 5 on Hersheyland's website. One reviewer on Hersheyland said that the dark chocolate truffles are "delicious and can go up against any 'upscale' chocolate maker's truffles," going on to gush about how "the outside is dark chocolate with a creamy inside." Another reviewer on Hersheyland elaborated that "these chocolate Hershey truffle nuggets taste like gourmet chocolates," and added that "the dark chocolate tastes very smooth and the inside of the nugget is creamy and rich filled and melts in your mouth."

Most negative reviews of the product concern quantity and price, such as this reviewer on Hersheyland's site who said it was "extremely expensive for 15 in the pack," even though we already know that dark chocolate is more expensive than milk chocolate. A similar reviewer on Walmart's listing said that "the truffles are really good," but they found that "the price compared to quantity in the bag was horrible," so they won't be purchasing the product again "simply based on price and quantity for the price." Others disagree with those claims, including one customer from Hersheyland's site who said that "the quality was great and the bag size was very generous," following up that the quantity was "more than enough for two people to share."