Goodbye Special Dark And York Peppermint Patties: This Hershey's Candy Is Our New Favorite
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Considering the sheer number of products that Hershey slaps its name on, whether the classic Hershey chocolate options or one of its newly purchased candy brands, it can be hard to narrow down the best of the best. Maybe one day, York Peppermint Patties catch your fancy because you're in the mood for a minty tang, or maybe another day a good, old-fashioned Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate Bar is exactly what you need to satisfy that sweet tooth. Though we'd never turn down a sweet treat, we're ready to say goodbye to the others for now because Hershey's Nuggets Dark Chocolate Truffles are our new favorite.
While exploring and ranking nine Hershey's dark chocolate candies, we discovered that Hershey's cooked up a surprisingly indulgent truffle with these dark chocolate nuggets. Individually wrapped in bright red foil, these chocolate rectangles offer a creamy chocolate core surrounded by the decadent, smooth, lightly sweet flavor of the brand's classic Special Dark chocolate. The contrasting textures provide the luxury experience you'd expect from eating a truffle, even if Hershey's version isn't the most extravagant or high-end. We also thought that the flavor of these little chocolates was reminiscent of Hershey Kisses, which scored them even higher in our book.
What customers are saying about Hershey's Nuggets Dark Chocolate Truffles
Customers tend to enjoy Hershey's Nuggets Dark Chocolate Truffles, unsurprising for one of the 25 best chocolate brands, with a 4.4 out of 5 score on Walmart's website, 4.4 out of 5 on Amazon, and 4.8 out of 5 on Hersheyland's website. One reviewer on Hersheyland said that the dark chocolate truffles are "delicious and can go up against any 'upscale' chocolate maker's truffles," going on to gush about how "the outside is dark chocolate with a creamy inside." Another reviewer on Hersheyland elaborated that "these chocolate Hershey truffle nuggets taste like gourmet chocolates," and added that "the dark chocolate tastes very smooth and the inside of the nugget is creamy and rich filled and melts in your mouth."
Most negative reviews of the product concern quantity and price, such as this reviewer on Hersheyland's site who said it was "extremely expensive for 15 in the pack," even though we already know that dark chocolate is more expensive than milk chocolate. A similar reviewer on Walmart's listing said that "the truffles are really good," but they found that "the price compared to quantity in the bag was horrible," so they won't be purchasing the product again "simply based on price and quantity for the price." Others disagree with those claims, including one customer from Hersheyland's site who said that "the quality was great and the bag size was very generous," following up that the quantity was "more than enough for two people to share."