One Of Costco's Most Beloved Kirkland Signature Baking Ingredients May Finally Be Making A Comeback

The disappointment of finding that a relied-upon Costco staple suddenly vanished from the shelves is, unfortunately, something many people are familiar with. Often, you're left searching for a serviceable replacement with no hope that your old favorite will return. Yet, that kind of hope is not always in vain. Costco shoppers have been pleasantly surprised to hear that the Kirkland Signature Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips — one of the chain's most beloved baking ingredients — are making a comeback.

In 2024, Costco discontinued both kinds of Kirkland Signature chocolate chips — the iconic red-bagged original and the blue-bagged 51% cocoa variety — and replaced them with alternatives from a big brand. In an online response from a Costco warehouse assistant general manager shared on Reddit, the decision was attributed to a near 200% rise in the cost of cocoa over the preceding year, which is a common reason why your favorite Costco items always seem to disappear.

"The reality is, the cost our suppliers were presenting us, would no longer make our Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chips a value against national brands ... which is the commitment we make on Kirkland Signature items," explained the Costco representative in their response. However, the statement added that the "long term plan" was to offer the products again in the future. This appears to have borne fruit, with reports of the Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips spotted at certain Costco locations.