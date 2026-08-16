The 'Repulsive' Chick-Fil-A Item Customers Want You To Avoid (It's Not Chicken Or Fries)

Chick-fil-A consistently has some of the highest customer satisfaction ratings, as well as an incredibly loyal customer base. It's built its reputation on chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and famously great customer service. In short, there's nothing the Georgia-based chain can do wrong. But there is one item that doesn't get much love, and that's the coffee. In fact, there's a vocal group of coffee drinkers that considers Chick-fil-A's java one of the chain's biggest misses.

The criticism, as one would expect, is particularly strong online. In a Reddit discussion, one customer described a Chick-fil-A black iced coffee as "rotten," comparing it to spoiled milk. Other commenters called the coffee bad enough to be a running joke, while another straight-up stated: "I'm not a coffee snob, I'll drink just about anything ... but man CFA black coffee REALLY sucks."

So, what does Chick-fil-A coffee actually taste like? The chain describes its coffee as a specialty-grade, farmer-direct blend made from arabica beans that is specifically crafted to pair with its menu items. Starbucks itself only uses arabica beans for their superior flavor and fruitier taste.

But that lovely description doesn't match everyone's experience, as many customers online describe the coffee as bitter, burnt, or sour. Online discussions suggest that inconsistent preparation from one restaurant to another could also contribute to the wildly different customer experiences. One Redditor posited, "Their [iced] coffee is a concentrated mix with water. Maybe an employee got the portions wrong."