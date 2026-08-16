Kraft Vs McCormick Tartar Sauce: Which Is The Better Buy
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Comparison shopping for condiments can present something of a conundrum. While there's something to be said for brand loyalty, not all sauces are the same, even if they bear a popular brand name. Take tartar sauce, for example. While it might seem like the more trusted brand on paper, McCormick came in last place in Tasting Table's rankings of store-bought tartar sauces, with Kraft surpassing it to take the No. 5 spot.
With regard to Kraft's tartar sauce, Tasting Table's rankings highlighted its accessible pricing, satisfying flavor, and optimal texture. The writer pointed out the pleasing presence of sweet pickles countering a mayonnaise base, which boasted the right amount of zing, but criticized the overpowering presence of high-fructose corn syrup in the sauce. A Walmart product review for Kraft's tartar sauce calls it "deliciously rich and tangy" and says it's "one of the tastiest tartar sauces I've ever tasted."
Though neither cracked the top three rankings, it's surprising that the worst store-bought tartar sauce is from a trusted brand. Per Tasting Table, McCormick's offering was bland in look and taste. The writer likened the sauce to a basic mayonnaise, noting that the main ingredients are drowned out by excessive sweetness. One Amazon reviewer noted, "This is pretty subjective, but I didn't like the [taste] of it." Another wrote, "This item needs additional relish to add crunch otherwise you're just eating mayonnaise." Reviews on McCormick's website and Reddit commentary indicate the sauce has limited availability, with some pondering whether it's been discontinued, making it an even less worthwhile buy.
Great tartar sauce comes from specialty brands or scratch
Kraft and McCormick are well-known brands, and comparing tartar sauces from the two clearly puts Kraft ahead. However, both are still largely lacking. The No. 1 spot was awarded to Legal Sea Foods House Tartar Sauce by Stonewall Kitchen. The writer cited its premium taste (albeit at a higher price) and significant thickness, which surpassed that of any of the other store-bought tartar sauces assessed. With a flavor that doesn't skew too sweet or too savory, its composition includes unique ingredients such as caramelized onions for deeper complexity.
Other brands that outperformed both McCormick and Kraft tartar sauces include Captain Toady's Tasty Tartar with Dill, Inglehoffer Seafood Tartar Sauce, and Primal Kitchen Tartar Sauce. Captain Toady's is significantly more dill-forward in flavor, while Inglehoffer's is teeming with both dill and capers. Primal Kitchen's tartar sauce is noteworthy for the brand's use of high-quality and organic ingredients, as well as its avoidance of artificial sweeteners.
Of course, if seeking store-bought tartar sauces has you in a whirl, you can always buck the brand names and prepare your own homemade version. A simple tartar sauce recipe comes together with just mayonnaise, diced dill pickles, dried dill, lemon juice, and salt. All you need to do is gather your ingredients, measure everything out, mix it together, and chill it until you're ready to use it. Whichever tartar sauce most floats your boat will be the perfect complement to a plate of fish and chips and more.