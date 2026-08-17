You'll Never Eat Flavorless Eggs Again When You Fry Them Chinese Style

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Years ago, when I was a home care physical therapist in New York City, I would sometimes stop by my grandparents' home for lunch, where my gong gong (maternal grandfather) would always have a hot meal ready for me. What always stood out to me was the delicious and super flavorful fried eggs he made to accompany our rice. Using a wok with a generous amount of oil, he made "荷包蛋" or "he bao dan," otherwise known as "wallet eggs" in Cantonese. They had smoky flavors from the wok, or "wok hei," and gong gong would drizzle hot scallion oil and soy sauce over them.

As a cookbook author, I like to think of eggs literally as a protein canvas or sponge, one that happily absorbs other flavors. See, egg yolks are chock-full of glutamates, the compounds that signal savoriness and umami to our taste buds. When added to eggs, soy sauce, fish sauce, and MSG (or monosodium glutamate) amplify the protein's flavors. Gong gong's eggs are seared into my memory — he and other Chinese home cooks know very well how to enhance the natural umami of eggs. While he is no longer here today, I've immortalized his recipe in my cookbook, "Modern Asian Kitchen."