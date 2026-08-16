Why Wahlburgers Keeps Government Cheese On Its Burgers

Before placing an order, most customers skim the details on a menu to see what they are in for. At Wahlburgers, government cheese is listed among the ingredients used to make both The Our Burger and Our Burger Smash. Though the inclusion might give some visitors pause, the presence of the cheese is a way to pay homage to the Wahlberg family's more humble upbringing.

As told to CT Style Live (via Facebook), Paul Wahlberg, creator of Wahlburgers, explained the reasoning behind using the cheese on the burgers. Wahlberg recalled growing up with his family in working-class Boston. Government-issued processed cheese was distributed to families on public assistance, along with other staples like peanut butter and milk. The USDA-distributed blocks of cheese became a core memory for Wahlberg, who has kept the ingredient as part of his burger recipes and views its inclusion as a reminder of his childhood. By keeping the ingredient listed on menus, Wahlburgers is turning something that might once have been shunned into a point of pride. "Yes, that's government cheese on there. We love it!" the brand wrote on a Facebook post about one of its burgers, to which many fans chimed in about their own stories of growing up eating the cheese.