Why Wahlburgers Keeps Government Cheese On Its Burgers
Before placing an order, most customers skim the details on a menu to see what they are in for. At Wahlburgers, government cheese is listed among the ingredients used to make both The Our Burger and Our Burger Smash. Though the inclusion might give some visitors pause, the presence of the cheese is a way to pay homage to the Wahlberg family's more humble upbringing.
As told to CT Style Live (via Facebook), Paul Wahlberg, creator of Wahlburgers, explained the reasoning behind using the cheese on the burgers. Wahlberg recalled growing up with his family in working-class Boston. Government-issued processed cheese was distributed to families on public assistance, along with other staples like peanut butter and milk. The USDA-distributed blocks of cheese became a core memory for Wahlberg, who has kept the ingredient as part of his burger recipes and views its inclusion as a reminder of his childhood. By keeping the ingredient listed on menus, Wahlburgers is turning something that might once have been shunned into a point of pride. "Yes, that's government cheese on there. We love it!" the brand wrote on a Facebook post about one of its burgers, to which many fans chimed in about their own stories of growing up eating the cheese.
A burger made with the past in mind
In addition to the two burgers, kids' menu items like the Smahlburger, Grilled Cheese, and Mac n Cheese also include the government cheese. Some gourmands insist that processed cheese, like the kind Wahlburgers uses, is key for perfect grilled cheese sandwiches. The flavor is mild and salty, and while Wahlburgers' preparation might be premium, the inclusion of the ingredient is equal parts nostalgia and flavor. In addition to the government cheese, orders of The Our Burger, which our taster tried for a ranking of all the Wahlburgers burgers, include the secret Wahl Sauce, a recipe made of ketchup, mayonnaise, and sriracha. Samplers who have tried the burger have been pleased. "Burger was excellent and the 'government' cheese was the best part," wrote a visitor on Tripadvisor. Another regular noted that The Our Burger is part of a favorite meal. "I get it every time I come in," wrote the fan on Instagram.
While Wahlberg's brothers were making moves in the entertainment industry, Paul Wahlberg focused on making food. The first Wahlburgers location opened in 2011. Now there are locations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Even if you don't have a restaurant near you, Wahlburgers' menu may inspire you to experiment with cheeses when making burgers at home.