11 Common Foods You'd Find In A 1960s Fridge

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Open a refrigerator in the mid 1960s and you'd find a strange, wonderful snapshot of postwar American appetite. The suburban kitchen was booming, women's magazines were pushing convenience as the ultimate housewife's ally, and food companies were flooding grocery shelves with new inventions like powdered drinks, shelf-stable spreads, jiggly molded salads — all promising to make dinner faster, shinier, and more modern than anything grandma made.

At the same time, older habits hadn't fully died out. Milk still came in glass bottles delivered to the porch. Bacon grease was saved in a can by the stove, not thrown away. Lard, not vegetable oil, was still what a lot of home cooks reached for. It's a fascinating mix of nostalgic dishes and packaged foods, and almost none of it looks anything like what's in today's modern fridge. Some of these foods disappeared because science caught up with them, while others just fell out of fashion as tastes shifted toward fresher, less processed eating. A few, like tuna casserole and macaroni salad, still exist but have been demoted from Tuesday-night staple to nostalgic rarity. These 11 foods once defined the American fridge, but unless you jumped back in time, you're unlikely to find them today.