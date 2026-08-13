8 Old-School Sherry Cocktails You Should Try At Least Once

Classic sherry cocktails are like hidden gems, adding a little bit of sparkle and shine to any drink menu. If you're lucky enough to be somewhere that features at least one, you're in for an absolute treat. Think of them like a bartender's handshake — order one, and you're bound to earn some serious street cred.

In addition to being a great ingredient to have on hand in the kitchen, sherry adds complexity to a cocktail, no matter which variety you happen to be sipping (more on that later). The history of sherry and sherry cocktails goes back centuries, so each time you drink one, you're celebrating an important part of classic cocktail culture. Well done. We salute you.

To get the inside pour on which classic sherry cocktails you need to try at least once, we tapped some true sherry experts: Miguel Munoz of Renwick Hospitality Group, Ian Adams of Merchants of Thirst, Matt Piacentini of The Up & Up, H. Joseph Ehrmann of Elixir, and Harry Kaufman of Odo Lounge and HALL. All spirits experts, all well-versed in cocktail history, and most importantly, all lovers of sherry.