9 Tips You Need For Cooking With Sherry

If you've ever tried cooking with wine, you'll know that it can add a mouthwatering depth of flavor to a dish. Whether you're adding a splash of Bordeaux to a stew or a dash of Sauvignon Blanc to a creamy sauce, wine can enhance the recipe without overpowering the other ingredients. Sherry is no different. Hailing from Cádiz in southwestern Spain, this fortified wine dates back to ancient times when the Phoenicians brought grape vines to the region. Although it is largely known for its drinking qualities, sherry has many excellent qualities for cooking.

In order to understand why and how to cook with sherry, we spoke with Omar Allibhoy, otherwise known as The Spanish Chef. According to him, sherry isn't just your average bottle of wine. "It's shaped by the Andalusian climate, the solera system, and (in many styles) biological ageing under flor," he said, "which creates flavours you don't get elsewhere — savoury nuttiness, salinity, chamomile-like freshness, and a deep, rounded umami character." Check out our sherry cheat sheet if you'd like all of that broken down further. When it comes to cooking, Allibhoy noted, this means that sherry is a quick way to add layers of complexity to a dish. Before you get cooking, follow these tips so that you get the most out of this transformative ingredient.