The Most Popular Ice Cream Chain In The US Isn't Dairy Queen Or Cold Stone Creamery

Ice cream might be one of the most-loved American desserts in existence, but not all places that serve up the creamy treat are created equal. According to a 2026 YouGov poll, the most popular ice cream chain in the country is a very old favorite; Baskin-Robbins. Baskin-Robbins R holds a 70% popularity score on the list and a 96% fame score, making it the best-known and most-frequented of the chains in the survey. It far outpaces Cold Stone Creamery, which occupies 30th place, and Dairy Queen, which sits in third.

Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945, and it began to gain national and then international prominence soon afterward, franchising out its name and brand in 1950. As of September 2025, there are over 2,000 B&R outlets in the US and over 5,000 international locales. The chain is well-known for the sheer number of the wide-ranging flavors in its lineup; it has scooped up over 1,400 different types of ice cream as of this writing. That doesn't even count items from Baskin-Robbins' secret menu, which will give you even more options.

What sets Baskin-Robbins apart from the competition is that it often boasts that it sells up to 31 different flavors at every unit — a new taste treat for every single day of the week in any single month. As a matter of fact, the number 31 has become synonymous with the brand for that reason.