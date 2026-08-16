The Most Popular Ice Cream Chain In The US Isn't Dairy Queen Or Cold Stone Creamery
Ice cream might be one of the most-loved American desserts in existence, but not all places that serve up the creamy treat are created equal. According to a 2026 YouGov poll, the most popular ice cream chain in the country is a very old favorite; Baskin-Robbins. Baskin-Robbins R holds a 70% popularity score on the list and a 96% fame score, making it the best-known and most-frequented of the chains in the survey. It far outpaces Cold Stone Creamery, which occupies 30th place, and Dairy Queen, which sits in third.
Baskin-Robbins was founded in 1945, and it began to gain national and then international prominence soon afterward, franchising out its name and brand in 1950. As of September 2025, there are over 2,000 B&R outlets in the US and over 5,000 international locales. The chain is well-known for the sheer number of the wide-ranging flavors in its lineup; it has scooped up over 1,400 different types of ice cream as of this writing. That doesn't even count items from Baskin-Robbins' secret menu, which will give you even more options.
What sets Baskin-Robbins apart from the competition is that it often boasts that it sells up to 31 different flavors at every unit — a new taste treat for every single day of the week in any single month. As a matter of fact, the number 31 has become synonymous with the brand for that reason.
Ice cream fans love the variety Baskin-Robbins offers up
What do ice cream fans love about Baskin-Robbins? When r/icecream denzians gather on Reddit to talk about the chain, the chain's diverse menu — and certain signature flavors tend to pop up in conversations. "Love their German Chocolate cake that only comes out once a year at some select Baskin Robbins. This is worth it. It is chocolate with fudge, nuts, carmel and coconut," one user said. "Baskin Robbins is amazing. It's my favorite cookies and cream and my favorite butter pecan! Their coffee ice cream and mint chocolate are also amazing. Their ice cream is so creamy and thick, I love it!" remarked another.
Others think of simplicity and purity of ingredients when they conjure B&R to mind. "Baskin Robbins is god tier ice cream. I'm tired of all the fancy ones like Jeni's and Salt & Straw – too many ingredients that I do not want in my dessert," said another poster.
If you don't have a Baskin-Robbins outlet near your home, don't fret — the company sells pints of its ice cream in grocery stores nationwide. You can enjoy 22 different flavors from its scoop shops right in the comfort of your own kitchen — all without wandering far from home.