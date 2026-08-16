Not Rao's — The Top 2 Pasta Sauces On Consumer Reports Have One Unexpected Commonality

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With so many brands to choose from, it can be hard to know how to spot high-quality pasta sauce. One of our tricks is to peek at reliable online tests and reviews, such as those independently conducted by Consumer Reports. Very often the results of these reviews are not what you might expect. For example, in Consumer Reports' ranking of pasta sauces, first place doesn't go to the popular Rao's brand — instead, the two winning sauces are from Victoria and The Silver Palate, and they're both low-sodium marinaras.

The two sauces both received a perfect score for their nutritional composition and a high score for their flavor and texture, beating out other popular brands like Rao's and Organico Bello. Victoria's low-sodium marinara was praised by Consumer Reports for its fresh taste and gentle flavor notes that lean towards sour, and The Silver Palate sauce impressed the taste testers with its straightforward tomato and garlic flavor.

The Silver Palate Low Sodium Marinara Sauce has 140 milligrams of sodium per serving (½ cup), is made with a blend of tomatoes sourced from Italy and California, and is priced at around $14 per 25-ounce jar. The Victoria Low Sodium Marinara Sauce, made entirely from Italian tomatoes, is even lower in sodium with 120 milligrams per serving, and a 24-ounce jar has a similar price.