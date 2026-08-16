Repurpose Almost Any Of Your Kitchen Scraps Into Affordable Soup Cubes — Here's How

Onion ends, celery leaves, carrot peels, mushroom stems, a leftover corn cob, a rind of parmesan — if they all sound like trash to you, bad news: You've been missing out on what many chefs call liquid gold. By simmering all those scraps in a saucepan, you can get a deeply flavorful stock going. But when you go the extra mile to reduce that stock down and freeze up the remains, you get something far more useful: soup cubes.

A quart of homemade broth takes up a lot of valuable freezer space, and using it means thawing out way more than any single dish calls for. A single frozen cube doesn't have that problem — it's stock reduced to its most concentrated form, packing the flavor of a much bigger batch into a fraction of the space. And, unlike liquid stock, you don't have to do any measuring when you want to cook with soup cubes. Made in ice trays, every one is the same — you only need to drop one into a pot of rice, a bowl of ramen, a pan of sautéing vegetables, or a simple soup, and it'll consistently give the dish the same flavor boost.

And since they're made from kitchen scraps, they cost next to nothing to make. All you need, outside of the raw materials, are two freezer bags, a pot, some water, and time.