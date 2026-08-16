The Best Rocky Road Ice Cream Brand In Stores Isn't Breyer's Or Häagen-Dazs

Growing up, rocky road was one of my favorite ice cream flavors to find in the back of the freezer. And today, even more so than back in the 90s, there are a plethora of ice cream brands that offer the flavor. But which one will satisfy your sweet tooth? To find out, Tasting Table sought out and ranked the flavor from four popular brands, and the one that came out on top was Tillamook Rocky Road Ice Cream.

Our writer found Tillamook to be better than Breyers, Signature Select, and even Häagen-Dazs, and it seems to be about the quality and balance of ingredients. For starters, the ice cream was creamy with a pronounced chocolate flavor. Rocky road ice cream hinges on some variety of nuts, and our writer says there was a solid amount. Marshmallows are the other integral ingredient, and there were plenty of those that offered a nice textural contrast without an overpowering amount of sweetness.