The Best Rocky Road Ice Cream Brand In Stores Isn't Breyer's Or Häagen-Dazs
Growing up, rocky road was one of my favorite ice cream flavors to find in the back of the freezer. And today, even more so than back in the 90s, there are a plethora of ice cream brands that offer the flavor. But which one will satisfy your sweet tooth? To find out, Tasting Table sought out and ranked the flavor from four popular brands, and the one that came out on top was Tillamook Rocky Road Ice Cream.
Our writer found Tillamook to be better than Breyers, Signature Select, and even Häagen-Dazs, and it seems to be about the quality and balance of ingredients. For starters, the ice cream was creamy with a pronounced chocolate flavor. Rocky road ice cream hinges on some variety of nuts, and our writer says there was a solid amount. Marshmallows are the other integral ingredient, and there were plenty of those that offered a nice textural contrast without an overpowering amount of sweetness.
Customer reviews, pricing, and everything else you should know about of Tillamook's Rocky Road Ice Cream
Of course, taste is subjective, so you can buy it for around $6 for a 48-ounce tub at Target to dig in and perform your own taste test. On the retailer's website, Tillamook's Rocky Road Ice Cream has earned a 4.6-star rating based on nearly 300 customer reviews, so it's not just our writer who thinks it's worth a try. Social media is always full of honest reviews from foodies, and reviews on TikTok say it's a good option for the flavor. Another published taste test calls out how the soft marshmallows and crunchy almonds offer a nice textural contrast.
In case you aren't familiar with this flavor of ice cream, we looked to see what's inside Tillamook's version, which happens to be on par with the core of the original. The core is chocolate ice cream, which the company makes with a combination of cream, skim milk, and milk. Mixed inside are almond pieces, as opposed to pecans, as some versions use. And you can't forget about those mini marshmallows. If you're curious while you dig your spoon into a bowl, here's the sentimental inspiration behind rocky road ice cream.