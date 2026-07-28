I Tried And Ranked Rocky Road Ice Cream From 4 Brands

If you love chocolate ice cream but you're looking for something a bit more exciting than the plain version of the frozen treat, look no further than rocky road. This chocolate-based ice cream flavor features both marshmallows and almonds for a unique texture and approachable flavor profile.

In a good rocky road, you get a decent amount of crunch from those nuts, along with a soft, pillowy sweetness from the inclusion of marshmallows, all suspended in rich chocolate ice cream. This flavor may not be for everyone — including those with nut allergies or who have an aversion to marshmallows, for example — but for those who love it, rocky road is hard to beat.

I decided to try four different brands of rocky road ice cream and taste test them, ranking them from worst to best. Keep in mind that, while most of these products are actually ice cream in the technical sense (meaning that they contain at least 10% milkfat and meet a few other specifications), there's one that's classed as a frozen dairy dessert. However, for the purpose of this article, I'll refer to all of these varieties as ice cream. I ranked these varieties according to overall flavor, distribution of add-ins, and texture, with creamier and more well-balanced versions rising to the fore. But whether you prefer marshmallowmaxxing or you're going for more of an almond-forward profile, this ranking should help you decide which brand to try next.