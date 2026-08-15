Order Your Dairy Queen Ice Cream With These 3 Words For A Tasty Topping Upgrade
Hardcore Dairy Queen fans have revealed a secret topping that will instantly upgrade your ice cream order. All you need to know are three little words. Whether you're ordering a Cotton Candy Blizzard or a humble scoop of vanilla in a cake cone, you need to request a "hard shell side."
It might sound like an unusual request, but it's a topping hack that DQ fans have implemented for years. Dairy Queen hard shell is a sweet liquid that hardens almost instantly when it comes into contact with ice cream (there's science behind the dipped cones, but we prefer to believe it's magic). The result is heavenly: Soft ice cream with crunchy sweetness in every bite. Well, in an ideal world. Fans of DQ dipped cones know that the hard shell topping is the best part. But try as you might to savor it, it's gone before you know it, and you're left with just the ice cream. Horrors! Enter the Dairy Queen hard shell hack: When you order a sidecar of hard shell coating on the side, you can ensure that you never have to eat a naked bite of ice cream.
How to get hard shell on the side at Dairy Queen
DQ hard shell coating comes in a multitude of flavors. This includes chocolate and cherry. Other limited-edition options come and go, like blue raspberry (we definitely don't miss this discontinued flavor) and Cinnamon Toast Crunch.
The charge for your sidecar of hard shell topping will depend on your location and how large of a container you get. But you can expect to spend around $1 on your hard shell sidecar, or maybe more. On Reddit, a DQ employee says, "It's charged as extra topping," while another says, "I've done it at my store and I just charge for a side of gravy, and instead just put cone dip in the gravy side bowl."
You should also note that this hard shell topping only stays liquid when it's kept at a certain temperature. So you need to use it right away, or you'll have to warm it up to return it to its liquid consistency. Or make your own magic hard shell coating at home with this simple two-ingredient recipe.