Order Your Dairy Queen Ice Cream With These 3 Words For A Tasty Topping Upgrade

Hardcore Dairy Queen fans have revealed a secret topping that will instantly upgrade your ice cream order. All you need to know are three little words. Whether you're ordering a Cotton Candy Blizzard or a humble scoop of vanilla in a cake cone, you need to request a "hard shell side."

It might sound like an unusual request, but it's a topping hack that DQ fans have implemented for years. Dairy Queen hard shell is a sweet liquid that hardens almost instantly when it comes into contact with ice cream (there's science behind the dipped cones, but we prefer to believe it's magic). The result is heavenly: Soft ice cream with crunchy sweetness in every bite. Well, in an ideal world. Fans of DQ dipped cones know that the hard shell topping is the best part. But try as you might to savor it, it's gone before you know it, and you're left with just the ice cream. Horrors! Enter the Dairy Queen hard shell hack: When you order a sidecar of hard shell coating on the side, you can ensure that you never have to eat a naked bite of ice cream.