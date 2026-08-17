The Tomato Sandwich Is Even More Of An Iconic Treat When You Make It English-Style
During the summer, at the peak of produce season, it's hard to beat a simple tomato sandwich as an easy and satisfying snack. However, it seems everyone has an opinion on what exactly should be in theirs. Some argue the classic Southern tomato sandwich doesn't need any upgrades, while others debate the best types of tomatoes for the sandwich. For the sandwich-crazy English, a favorite way to enjoy this classic is with cheese and butter.
Here in England, where sandwiches are serious business — after all, it is the alleged birthplace of the humble snack— cheese and tomato (pronounced to-mah-to, of course) is among the most popular combinations. Even at the pub, you might find inexpensive rolls with classic fillings — cheese and onion, cheese and Branston pickle (my favorite), ham and cheese, and cheese and tomato — to keep drinkers ordering pints.
"A simple cheese and tomato sandwich is the best sandwich. No further questions," stated a Facebook post in the Very British Problems group, sparking a very British argument over the merits of each favorite. In favor of the cheese and tomato, one commenter added "cheese and tomato is a classic: mature Cathedral City [cheddar] thinly sliced, home grown tomatoes, sliced and briefly dabbed with a bit of kitchen roll [paper towel] for sog avoidance, real butter, sprinkle of salt, good crusty bread...heaven."
But the arguments don't end there. Even among those in the cheese-and-tomato-sandwich camp, there are disagreements on how it should be made, and which ingredients belong in the sandwich — and which don't.
More ways to enjoy a cheese and tomato sandwich
When it comes to the cheese and tomato sandwich, there's debate over whether the cheese should be grated or sliced. Others argue over mayonnaise versus salad cream (think Miracle Whip), whether either belongs in the sandwich in the first place, and whether the bread should be toasted, grilled, or left alone. Some people like lots of butter, others just a touch — but it's not just for flavor; it also helps keep the bread from getting soggy. And should the bread be white, whole wheat, or brown?
At home, my English partner likes the cheese — mature cheddar or red Leicester — grated (as opposed to sliced, which makes "a whole other sandwich," he insists) on plain white bread, with a sprinkling of salt and white pepper. I prefer the cheese sliced, on toasted sourdough, subbing a little cream cheese for the butter, with a sprinkle of sea salt and black pepper over the tomatoes. And sometimes — sacrilege! — a couple of basil leaves.
If you'd like further enhancements, you could try elevating the sandwich with roasted tomatoes, or add different ingredients to your tomato sandwich like hummus, pesto, or bacon if you like. For me, a cheese and tomato toastie, which is British for a grilled cheese and tomato sandwich, is a favorite — I'll even have it for breakfast. Traditions depend on each person; your go-to tomato sandwich may not be like mine at all. So, feel free to enhance your cheese and to-mah-to sandwich as you like!