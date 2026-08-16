One Of Le Creuset's Most Beloved Items Is Built For Sipping — Not Simmering
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Le Creuset has been a beloved standby in kitchens worldwide for generations, offering home chefs a wide array of quality dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen tools, and other cookware. Thrifters rejoice when they spot the name on a dusty shelf, and bargain hunters celebrate when the products find their way to the sale rack. While Le Creuset's selection of products is vast, most online forums discussing the demand and rareness only focus on cookware such as Dutch ovens or roasting pans — but one of Le Creuset's fan-favorite products is actually a colorful mug built for sipping, not simmering.
As we compiled the most beloved Le Creuset items, loyal fans could not stop raving about the Vancouver Mug. This stoneware creation is big enough to hold 14 ounces of your favorite beverage, whether that's hot chocolate, coffee, tea, or something more creative. It's specially fired with a glaze that makes it resistant to chips and cracks, while also making it safe for the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, or oven. The Vancouver Mug's wide, curved lip is supposedly designed to reduce spills, though most fans love the shape for how comfortably it fits in their hands.
Le Creuset's Vancouver Mug is a popular collectible
In an aptly named "Love Letter to Vancouver" thread on the Le Creuset subreddit, the original poster describes the mug as "heavy, balanced, glossy," continuing that the "lip doesn't dribble and they are a pleasure to drink from." Further down the same thread, another Redditor reaffirms the superiority of Le Creuset's Vancouver Mug, saying that they "slowly upgraded all of our mugs to these." On the brand's website, some reviewers complain about the broken/damaged state that the mugs arrive in from the mail, but luckily the Vancouver Mugs fall under Le Creuset's lifetime warranty.
The Vancouver Mug is available in over a dozen colors, ranging from the rich Cerise to the pale Marble, though not the rare Le Creuset color Marilyn Monroe loved and collected. Fans typically appreciate how well the hues match their existing Le Creuset products, and how they're aesthetically pleasing to color code. These mugs go for about $20-$26 through Le Creuset's site, but they're also available individually on Amazon or as a set through Williams Sonoma.