One Of Le Creuset's Most Beloved Items Is Built For Sipping — Not Simmering

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Le Creuset has been a beloved standby in kitchens worldwide for generations, offering home chefs a wide array of quality dinnerware, bakeware, kitchen tools, and other cookware. Thrifters rejoice when they spot the name on a dusty shelf, and bargain hunters celebrate when the products find their way to the sale rack. While Le Creuset's selection of products is vast, most online forums discussing the demand and rareness only focus on cookware such as Dutch ovens or roasting pans — but one of Le Creuset's fan-favorite products is actually a colorful mug built for sipping, not simmering.

As we compiled the most beloved Le Creuset items, loyal fans could not stop raving about the Vancouver Mug. This stoneware creation is big enough to hold 14 ounces of your favorite beverage, whether that's hot chocolate, coffee, tea, or something more creative. It's specially fired with a glaze that makes it resistant to chips and cracks, while also making it safe for the dishwasher, microwave, freezer, or oven. The Vancouver Mug's wide, curved lip is supposedly designed to reduce spills, though most fans love the shape for how comfortably it fits in their hands.