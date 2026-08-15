Malt Vs Single Malt Whiskey: What's The Difference?

Whiskey terms can get pretty technical, which is the last thing you need when you're trying to pick the perfect bottle. From the nomenclature to government regulations to whiskey versus whisky, there are all sorts of nitty-gritty details to get lost in. So when it comes to malt versus single malt, remember that malt is the broad category for all whiskeys produced using only malted barley and distilled using only copper pot still methods. Single malt falls under that category, but it must also be sourced from just one distillery.

Malt whiskey is exclusively made with 100% malted barley, which is a grain that's been moistened, germinated, and dried. This sets off enzymes that convert the starch into sugars. If you like the taste of malted milkshakes, which have notes of toasted cereal, roasted nuts, and soft honey, those are all flavors that can come out of malting. Malt whiskies are traditionally associated with richer, more complex flavors than grain-based whiskies. But malt doesn't tell you how many distilleries it blended, only the type of grain used. Brands that are known for their malted blends include Johnnie Walker Green Label, Chivas Ultis, and Monkey Shoulder.

If you want all your juice to come from only one distillery, grab a single malt. Single malt whiskeys tend to get all the acclaim and fanfare, but "single" does not mean the number of barrels or batches. A single malt can contain whiskey from multiple barrels and multiple years; it just all has to happen under the same distillery roof.