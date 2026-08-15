I Couldn't Believe The Size Of These Giant Candies At Hershey's Chocolate World

If you've ever fantasized about taking a tour through Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, Hershey's Chocolate World would be a good place to start. You can hop on a free ride that takes you through the chocolate-making process, make your own chocolate bar, and DIY a Reese's Cup. Not to mention, Chocolate World houses an absolutely massive gift shop that offers pretty much every Hershey's product under the sun (and merch to match).

Being at Hershey's Chocolate World feels like being a kid in a candy store, even if you're an adult — especially once you hit the section that houses the world's largest Hershey candies in existence. Here, you can fulfill your dreams of munching on a Hershey's Kiss as big as your head, or snacking on a Twizzlers rope as long as your arm. All six products in Hershey's "World's Largest" line boast stunning sizes, and premium prices to match. Here are all the jumbo treats you can get your hands on the next time you visit Hershey's Chocolate World.