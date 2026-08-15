I Couldn't Believe The Size Of These Giant Candies At Hershey's Chocolate World
If you've ever fantasized about taking a tour through Willy Wonka's Chocolate Factory, Hershey's Chocolate World would be a good place to start. You can hop on a free ride that takes you through the chocolate-making process, make your own chocolate bar, and DIY a Reese's Cup. Not to mention, Chocolate World houses an absolutely massive gift shop that offers pretty much every Hershey's product under the sun (and merch to match).
Being at Hershey's Chocolate World feels like being a kid in a candy store, even if you're an adult — especially once you hit the section that houses the world's largest Hershey candies in existence. Here, you can fulfill your dreams of munching on a Hershey's Kiss as big as your head, or snacking on a Twizzlers rope as long as your arm. All six products in Hershey's "World's Largest" line boast stunning sizes, and premium prices to match. Here are all the jumbo treats you can get your hands on the next time you visit Hershey's Chocolate World.
World's Largest Jolly Rancher
Have you ever thought, "Man, I wish I had a 3-pound Jolly Rancher"? If so, your dreams can be fulfilled with a little trek to Hershey's Chocolate World, home of the 3-pound hard candy packaged in a box that basically begs to be taken home. You'll find five flavors in this Rancher — blue raspberry, green apple, cherry, grape, and watermelon — and it'll only set you back $19.95 (plus tax).
World's Largest KitKat
KitKat super-fans, listen up: This "World's Largest" candy was created with you in mind. You can get two pounds of the candy bar at Hershey's Chocolate World for $19.95, and though the packaging is careful to say that they're individually wrapped, the novelty of the illusion given off by the enormous wrapper can't be understated. Personally, we think that KitKat lovers shouldn't be allowed to leave Chocolate World without one of these bad boys in tow.
World's Largest Hershey Bar
Everyone has their favorite Hershey's Bar, but we're willing to bet that most of the population adores the OG — and if you fall into that camp, you have to get your hands on this 5-pound chocolate bar. Never you mind that it costs a whopping $49.95. Can you really put a price on good chocolate? This behemoth deserves a spot on the mantel of every Hershey's chocolate lover; it's a statement piece if there ever was one!
World's Largest Hershey's Kisses
Part of the appeal of the beloved Hershey's Kiss is its diminutive size, which allows you to stow a handful in your pocket for day-long snacking. In the case of the World's Largest Hershey's Kiss, however, we have to agree that bigger is definitely better. This 1-pound Kiss (which comes in the candy's original flavor) costs $19.95, and its giant tag is just the icing on the cake — if we were you, we'd buy the kiss and use the tag as a souvenir bookmark.
World's Largest Reese's Cup
Personally, this offering has us salivating, and we'd have to shield our eyes if we wanted to walk by it without snatching one. Any Reese's Cup fan will understand the allure of a half-pound cup. Each package of the World's Largest Reese's Cup comes with two half-pound cups, making the candy pretty irresistible. This is one of the cheaper candies on this list, too — it'll only cost you $16.95, a stellar deal if we've ever seen one!
World's Largest Twizzlers
If you're on a tight budget but still want to snag something from the "World's Largest" section, you're not out of luck — just grab a bag of the World's Largest Twizzlers for $6.95. This 25-ounce bag is packed full of strawberry-flavored Twizzlers that measure a stunning 16 inches long. We wouldn't even blame you for making your way through the whole bag in one sitting; we'd find it hard to stop eating these. too.