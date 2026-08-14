Are StarKist Pouches Better For The Environment Than Its Canned Tuna?

Tuna has been at the center of environmental concerns for decades, from dolphin-friendly tuna in the 1990s to more modern worries about sustainable fishing practices. Today, concerns have expanded beyond how tuna is caught to include how it is packaged, as the environmental impact of producing billions of cans becomes harder to ignore. Companies like StarKist are switching to pouches, which it claims gives a better-tasting and more environmentally friendly product, and in most ways that seems to be true.

The process of manufacturing pouches leaves a lower carbon footprint than metal cans. Some pouches have been reported to require 75% less energy to manufacture than a can, per The Environmental Magazine. Flexible packages can use 70% to 90% less raw material than cans and produce 70% fewer greenhouse gases, according to Packaging Technology Today.

Globally, over 5.2 million metric tons of tuna are caught for canning each year, according to Astute Analytica. That translates into billions of cans. Tuna pouches have a lot of upsides for consumers right off the bat. They use less packaging, aren't filled with water, and don't require a can opener. The tuna inside is less processed, so it tastes firmer and fresher. And because StarKist has fielded complaints about its canned tuna in the past, this could be a welcome change. Pouches weigh less and take up less space, which means fewer resources like fuel are needed for storage and transportation.

While tuna pouches have a much lower environmental impact during manufacturing, the advantages are less clear after use. Metal cans are recyclable. The pouches, which are often made with layers of plastic and aluminum, cannot be recycled and will go to a landfill. That said, some sources suggest the manufacturing advantages still make pouches the more environmentally sound option despite the lack of recyclability.