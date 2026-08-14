The Hands-Down Best Toaster Pastry Brand On The Market Isn't Pop-Tarts
It's such a treat when you get to start the day with a gourmet croissant or flaky pain au chocolat, and who doesn't love a warm muffin or freshly baked piece of bread first thing in the morning? But sometimes, a good, old-fashioned, American toaster pastry just hits the spot. Crunchy, sweet, and incredibly delicious, many of us grew up popping those little, frosted squares into the toaster right before running out the door. The brand we've probably all come to associate with toaster pastries is Pop-Tarts, but there are a lot of other options on shelves — and some of them, like the ones from Trader Joe's, are actually much better.
An expert from Tasting Table tested and ranked nine toaster pastry brands, from worst to best. In the end, there were four options that beat out Pop-Tarts, with the number one spot going to a store-brand version from everyone's favorite neighborhood market: Trader Joe's. The Organic Frosted Toaster Pastries from Trader Joe's are often compared to Pop-Tarts because of their similar flavors and design, but they often trump Pop-Tarts in terms of texture and ingredients.
Our tester tried out the strawberry flavor and the filling was their favorite on the list. It was perfectly sweet, yet slightly tart, which helped balance out the buttery pastry. The icing layer was also enjoyably thin, lending a crisp contrast that wasn't overpowering in flavor. Our reviewer also enjoyed the fact that the crumbly pastry was made with whole wheat flour, which gave it a more natural taste.
'Way more flavor'
Another Tasting Table expert who compared Trader Joe's Frosted Toaster Pastries to Pop-Tarts came to a similar conclusion. They liked the Trader Joe's filling better and also felt that the pastry was more flavorful and natural-tasting, almost resembling a graham cracker. The ingredients list was something they pointed out in their analysis, too. Pop-Tarts are made with enriched flour and bleached wheat flour, while Trader Joe's use wheat and whole-wheat and all of the ingredients are organic.
It seems that other people are of a similar opinion, if online reviews are anything to go by. One user on Reddit said the Trader Joe's pastry "tastes less fake and more like 'real food' compared to Kellogg's." On TikTok, someone else compared the toaster pastries to an oatmeal breakfast bar, before comparing them to Pop-Tarts and saying, "This is so much better. It has way more flavor." However, some still prefer Pop-Tarts, with one Redditor insisting that knockoffs "are always sad and disappointing."
If you want to try these treats out, our tester also recommends Trader Joe's Cherry Pomegranate Toaster Pastries — you might just need to buy both and find out for yourself which one you prefer.