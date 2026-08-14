The Hands-Down Best Toaster Pastry Brand On The Market Isn't Pop-Tarts

It's such a treat when you get to start the day with a gourmet croissant or flaky pain au chocolat, and who doesn't love a warm muffin or freshly baked piece of bread first thing in the morning? But sometimes, a good, old-fashioned, American toaster pastry just hits the spot. Crunchy, sweet, and incredibly delicious, many of us grew up popping those little, frosted squares into the toaster right before running out the door. The brand we've probably all come to associate with toaster pastries is Pop-Tarts, but there are a lot of other options on shelves — and some of them, like the ones from Trader Joe's, are actually much better.

An expert from Tasting Table tested and ranked nine toaster pastry brands, from worst to best. In the end, there were four options that beat out Pop-Tarts, with the number one spot going to a store-brand version from everyone's favorite neighborhood market: Trader Joe's. The Organic Frosted Toaster Pastries from Trader Joe's are often compared to Pop-Tarts because of their similar flavors and design, but they often trump Pop-Tarts in terms of texture and ingredients.

Our tester tried out the strawberry flavor and the filling was their favorite on the list. It was perfectly sweet, yet slightly tart, which helped balance out the buttery pastry. The icing layer was also enjoyably thin, lending a crisp contrast that wasn't overpowering in flavor. Our reviewer also enjoyed the fact that the crumbly pastry was made with whole wheat flour, which gave it a more natural taste.