The Fun And Spunky '60s Drinkware That Absolutely Deserves A Comeback In 2026
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This vintage glassware screams kitschy — and its funky, spirited, and delightful-looking designs seem to be making a comeback with collectors everywhere. Atomic glassware was once the centerpiece of many homes' kitchen cupboards, but it fell out of favor due to the march of time. But this style has seen a recent comeback thanks to companies such as Atomic Drinkware launching new lines featuring fresh patterns.
What is atomic glassware? It features patterned imagery such as fish, starbursts, and dots, the latter of which look like atomic particles. The patterns are then printed against a clear or pastel-colored background. And back in the '50s and '60s, two well-known companies were making these kinds of glasses.
Federal Glass Company, which was founded in 1900, closed down in 1979; its atomic patterns were called Amoeba, Rhythm, Atomic Flower, Atomic Star, Atomic Snowflake, Cattail, and Raindrops. Bartlett Collins was founded in 1914 before being folded into Lancaster Colony Corporation in the early 1980s. The company's most popular patterns included Under the Sea, Diamond Starbrust, Ombre, and Atomic North Star.
Of the two brands, Bartlett Collins' glasses are worth a little more on the secondary market; collectors can expect to pay up to $145 for full sets of four vintage glasses, but they can cost as much as $600-plus depending on the rarity of the pattern. You can find individual pieces for as little as $19.99 plus shipping on eBay. Federal Glass' sets, meanwhile, go for as low as $45 for a collection of four, though naturally those prices can go up or down depending on the seller.
Fans of atomic glassware can find more economical options on Etsy
Glasses bearing atomic designs definitely belong in your vintage glassware collection. They scream "party" even before you toss a little liquor or a lot of orange juice into them. They immediately make you feel like you're somewhere classy, and take you back to a time when the atomic age wasn't something to fear but one that promised new ideas.
Fortunately for those who desire glasses just like these and don't want to deal with the difficulties of tracking down the glassware at secondhand shops, garage sales, or antique stores, you can find lots of artists selling similar-looking designs on Etsy. The prices offered up by the artisans who peddle their wares on the website are quite competitive with those who have listed their grandma's glasses with auction houses. But if you have patience and are willing to haggle — and don't mind adding to your collection bit by bit if you're on a tight budget – you'll definitely be able to find vintage cocktail glasses while out thrifting to add a little retro sparkle to your life.