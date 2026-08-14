The Fun And Spunky '60s Drinkware That Absolutely Deserves A Comeback In 2026

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This vintage glassware screams kitschy — and its funky, spirited, and delightful-looking designs seem to be making a comeback with collectors everywhere. Atomic glassware was once the centerpiece of many homes' kitchen cupboards, but it fell out of favor due to the march of time. But this style has seen a recent comeback thanks to companies such as Atomic Drinkware launching new lines featuring fresh patterns.

What is atomic glassware? It features patterned imagery such as fish, starbursts, and dots, the latter of which look like atomic particles. The patterns are then printed against a clear or pastel-colored background. And back in the '50s and '60s, two well-known companies were making these kinds of glasses.

Federal Glass Company, which was founded in 1900, closed down in 1979; its atomic patterns were called Amoeba, Rhythm, Atomic Flower, Atomic Star, Atomic Snowflake, Cattail, and Raindrops. Bartlett Collins was founded in 1914 before being folded into Lancaster Colony Corporation in the early 1980s. The company's most popular patterns included Under the Sea, Diamond Starbrust, Ombre, and Atomic North Star.

Of the two brands, Bartlett Collins' glasses are worth a little more on the secondary market; collectors can expect to pay up to $145 for full sets of four vintage glasses, but they can cost as much as $600-plus depending on the rarity of the pattern. You can find individual pieces for as little as $19.99 plus shipping on eBay. Federal Glass' sets, meanwhile, go for as low as $45 for a collection of four, though naturally those prices can go up or down depending on the seller.