Baked Beans And BBQ Meat Are The Burrito Fillings You Never Knew You Needed

We have gotten so used to baked beans and barbecue meat sharing a spot on the cookout plate that we often forget they can belong in other places as well. This duo can go almost anywhere that calls for big flavors and even bigger textures — like the burrito for example. In fact, these unconventional fillings might just be exactly what you need to fall in love with the Mexican classic all over again.

Drowned in tomato sauce and brown sugar (or molasses), baked beans are tangy, sweet, and savory in a way that feels homey to the core. At times, they might even verge on overly familiar, but that is no longer a problem when paired with the smoky richness of barbecue meat. Whether it's smoked brisket, pulled pork, or other dishes from various styles of regional barbecue in the U.S., the meat's smoke-laden warmth perfectly complements the baked beans' own hearty flair. All of this complexity takes your burrito a notch above the usual seasoned ground beef. Rather than just a few savory hints here and there, you've now got multiple layers of flavors unraveling with each loaded bite.

The texture proves to be no less striking, as the starchy baked beans subtly add more volume to each bite. These tender beans blend right into the slightly mushy, sauce-soaked veggies surrounding them. And with the juicy, fall-apart tender meat popping up in between, your burrito has never tasted better.