Give Fried Green Tomato Sandwiches 10X The Flavor By Making Them Indian Style

Tart-yet-sweet green tomatoes are a southern delicacy. Coated in crunchy breadcrumbs or coarse cornmeal and fried to perfection, lovers of the tomatoes look forward to their harvest every summer. The verdant veggies may seem like quintessential soul food, but there are southern regions outside of America that enjoy them. In South India, green tomatoes are a fixture in chutneys and curries, and our curried fried green tomato sandwich – shared by recipe developer Michelle McGlinn — blends the best of both worlds.

Cornmeal is commonly used in the fried green tomato batter to add a nice crunch while adding a touch of sweetness as a contrast to the highly acidic ingredient. In her Indian-style take on the dish, McGlinn uses curry powder to add even more depth to the tomatoes. "The warm, earthy, savory-sweet Indian-inspired flavor perfectly complements the juicy tartness of the end-of-summer bounty," she writes.

Indian curry powder is made up of various different ingredients, including turmeric, cumin, dried chilis, fennel, coriander. The seasoning is the perfect blend of sweet and earthy, enveloping the tomatoes in a subtly fiery, inviting warmth. McGlinn uses a ¼ cup of curry powder for 1 ½ cups of flour, ensuring the curry is prominent without being overpowering. Once the tomatoes are sliced and patted dry, dip them in a bowl of beaten eggs, then dredge them in the flour and spice mix before frying.