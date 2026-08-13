Just Add One Ingredient For The Most Unexpectedly Delicious Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich

Few things beat the simplicity of a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. But if you're getting bored of the traditional PB&J, you have to try adding potato chips to your sandwich. Any potato chip will do, but Ruffles potato chips seem to be a top choice for people who love this PB&J ... &C sandwich.

Fans on Reddit swear potato chips are the perfect addition to an already perfect sandwich. One commenter says, "I always think of it as the lazier version of chunky PB lol adds the salt, oil, and crunch!" Meanwhile, a commenter from the Chicago area wonders if chips on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches could be a Midwestern thing, as they say that they grew up eating them that way.

While we don't know who first came up with this idea, it's having a bit of a moment right now as online foodies are taste-testing it on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. While plain potato chips are an easy choice, many people opt to add a flavored chip for an extra dimension, such as Ruffles Cheddar and Sour Cream or Ruffles Sour Cream and Onion. Or if you want to get really decadent, try adding chocolate-covered potato chips to your peanut butter and jelly sandwich.