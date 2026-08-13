The Forgotten Bourbon Cocktail That Deserves A Comeback, Especially For Fans Of The Old Fashioned

Bourbon is a versatile spirit that is as wonderful to sip neat as it is in a well-crafted cocktail. It features in many classics such as the old fashioned, the Manhattan, the whiskey sour, the mint julep, and the Boulevardier, to name a few. But among some forgotten old-school bourbon cocktails we rarely see anymore, there's one that deserves our attention in today's cocktail culture: the Kentucky colonel.

This cocktail is quite similar to an old fashioned, with one difference. Instead of using sugar to add sweetness to the drink, the Kentucky colonel uses Bénédictine, a French herbal liqueur that gives it a distinct spicy, herbaceous profile that distinguishes it from an old fashioned. The first known Kentucky colonel recipe appeared in 1914 in Jacques Straub's cocktail manual that was simply called "Drinks" and contained many brief recipes for mixed drinks. That recipe called for Bénédictine, Green River whiskey, and lemon peel. It is unclear when the bitters came into play; some recipes call for Angostura while others reference orange bitters.

Regardless, if you're a fan of boozy, rich cocktails like the old fashioned or Manhattan, you might enjoy their unique cousin. With the revival of pre-Prohibition cocktails, the Kentucky colonel deserves a chance at a comeback.