No matter where you are in the country — or the world, really — there's probably a regional hot dog style worth exploring. There are plenty of famous frankfurter flavors out there, with U.S. hot dog styles encompassing the veggie-strewn Chicago dog or the dirty-water hot dogs of New York; but there are also some styles that fly a bit lower, ducking the culinary radar. Case in point is the Atlanta-style hot dog, which enhances a classic with a few local favorites to create a dog all of its own.

Making an Atlanta-style hot dog starts with a fairly standard chili-dog setup: bun, hot dog, chili — sometimes shredded cheese and/or drizzle of mustard. After that, things start to get more unique, with the addition of a layer of creamy coleslaw and a sprinkle of diced Vidalia onions, a sweet allium variety originating just a few hours' drive from A-Town.

This combination of ingredients may sound unusual for topping a sausage, but it's simple enough to imagine the flavor profile. As one Redditor explains, "[It] sounds kinda like cleaning up the last bit of the plate at a bbq and there's a little bit of everything that you just mash together and fork into your gob." This is perhaps not the exact imagery that the best hot dog restaurant in Georgia, The Varsity, would use to describe its Chili Cheese Slaw Dogs, but it is fairly apt. Unlike other culinary creations that sound like they could be credited to a tipsy uncle at a cookout, however, the combination of cold and crisp sweet onions and tangy coleslaw on top of a warm chili dog is one that doesn't disappoint.