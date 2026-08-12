Avoid The Pulled Pork From This Grocery Store On Your Labor Day Shopping Trip

Our taste tester was not alone in their opinion, with the average rating for Kroger Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork on the brand's website coming in at a dismal 2.7 stars (out of five). Some of the feedback is brutal, with one customer writing, "Take it off the market. I wouldn't feed to my dogs or feral cats. Full of fat. No good meat." Another review warned others, saying, "Absolutely do not buy! It looks gross and it's even worse after you heat it up. It's microwaved in a plastic bag, and it smelled gross."

Another customer described the lack of edible meat in the package, stating, "It was mostly tough, inedible gristle and some fat. I was not even able to eat half the package ... Unfortunately, most of it went to the trash." Yet another reviewer agreed, "Fatty, gristle, nasty texture, after picking out edible pieces, not much left." Many other customers complained about the lack of edible meat and abundance of fat and gristle in the Hardwood Smoked Pulled Pork.

Instead of relying on sketchy, store-bought pulled pork for your summer celebration, use our easy pulled pork recipe, which is done in a slow cooker and can be made a day or two ahead of time. Just reheat the pork before serving and it'll be much more delicious than a sad, microwaved bag of lackluster pork.