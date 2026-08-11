The Cheaper Lobster Alternative That Delivers Big Flavor Without The Hefty Price Tag

Sweet, tender, and delectably rich, lobster is a luxury often enjoyed on special occasions, but that doesn't mean the cost doesn't still sting. That said, the high price tag is understandable given how short the season is, how long lobsters take to grow, and how susceptible they are to disease. However, for those times you don't want to spend a small fortune on dinner, there are alternatives available. Langostino, in particular, can be an affordable lobster dupe.

Spanish for "little lobster", langostinos come from the same family as hermit and porcelain crabs. However, they are usually only about five-inches long and look more like crawfish than lobster. While their texture is a little firmer than a Maine lobster — more comparable to shrimp – their flavor is extremely similar to lobster. Mainly caught off the coast of Chile and El Salvador, they're increasingly sought after due to the fact they generally cost half the price of American lobster while delivering the same sweet flavor. In fact, cost-cutting measures have even landed some restaurant chains in hot water for substituting langostino for lobster and mislabeling it on their menus.

Langostino meat is often sold de-shelled and fully cooked, and is available at supermarkets like Walmart, Aldi, and Costco – as well as at seafood suppliers. The best part is that frozen Langostino tails start at around $22 per pound, compared to the $90, or more, you can expect to pay for a pound of Maine lobster meat. This makes them a great option for a more affordable lobster roll.