Not Bacon: The Cajun-Style Meat That Makes Baked Beans Extra Flavorful
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Preparing baked beans as a side dish for your meal or transforming it into a main entree is a simple and delicious way to get more fiber and protein into your regular rotation. Using canned baked beans makes your cooking all the more convenient while opening up possibilities for adding your favorite proteins to stretch your food further. Though bacon is a mainstay of many bean-based dishes, try using slices of cooked andouille sausage in your next batch for a Cajun-style version that brings the heat and plenty of flavor.
Bulking up your beans with Cajun andouille sausage is just one of many creative uses for canned baked beans. Savory, smoky, and spicy, this is an ideal counter to the often sweet and brown sugar-forward profiles of most popular brands of baked beans. What's more, it's a low effort way to accentuate a succulent side dish or make it the centerpiece of your dinner.
What makes Southern andouille sausage different from the original French variety is, primarily, its bold blend of spicy, savory seasonings including cayenne and garlic, and that it's smoked. All you need to do is slice or chop your sausage, cook it fully,and then add this to your baked beans. From there, it's simply a matter of serving the dish as-is or leveling it up with even more complementary ingredients.
Dressing up a bowl of baked beans with Cajun andouille sausage
Mixing in cooked pieces of robust Cajun andouille sausage is a great way to boost the flavor of canned baked beans, but you don't have to stop there. Try a riff on a classic Creole or Cajun red beans and rice by swapping in canned baked beans and adding your preferred style of rice alongside the andouille sausage. Using packaged rice will help you put together your dinner even quicker and easier.
Lean into even more Cajun-inspired flavors by starting off your dish with the so-called "holy trinity" of bell peppers, onions, and celery. Sauté these until fragrant and add them to your andouille sausage and baked beans. You can also further enhance this meal with the addition of Cajun seasonings and other complementary spices for added heat and complexity.
Let your beans simmer and thicken for a hearty stew-like meal. This can be served alongside French rolls, garlic toast, corn bread, and more. In lieu of rice or bread, consider serving the sausage-enhanced baked beans over pasta, couscous, or quinoa. For those who enjoy an extra spicy Cajun-style meal, remember to keep a bottle of your favorite Louisiana hot sauce on hand.