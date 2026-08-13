Not Bacon: The Cajun-Style Meat That Makes Baked Beans Extra Flavorful

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Preparing baked beans as a side dish for your meal or transforming it into a main entree is a simple and delicious way to get more fiber and protein into your regular rotation. Using canned baked beans makes your cooking all the more convenient while opening up possibilities for adding your favorite proteins to stretch your food further. Though bacon is a mainstay of many bean-based dishes, try using slices of cooked andouille sausage in your next batch for a Cajun-style version that brings the heat and plenty of flavor.

Bulking up your beans with Cajun andouille sausage is just one of many creative uses for canned baked beans. Savory, smoky, and spicy, this is an ideal counter to the often sweet and brown sugar-forward profiles of most popular brands of baked beans. What's more, it's a low effort way to accentuate a succulent side dish or make it the centerpiece of your dinner.

What makes Southern andouille sausage different from the original French variety is, primarily, its bold blend of spicy, savory seasonings including cayenne and garlic, and that it's smoked. All you need to do is slice or chop your sausage, cook it fully,and then add this to your baked beans. From there, it's simply a matter of serving the dish as-is or leveling it up with even more complementary ingredients.