If you've had rich, creamy scrambled eggs at a restaurant and just can't figure out how to recreate this velvet texture at home, it's time to ditch the pan and try the double-boiler method instead. Perhaps best known for its utility in melting chocolate, a double boiler is a great way to gently heat food — including your eggs — without drying, burning, or curdling them. You can buy a double-boiler or make your own by stacking a heat-proof bowl atop a pot of shallow simmering water. The bottom pot will generate steam, which is how the eggs, scrambled in the top bowl for between 15 and 30 minutes, cook.

In the case of scrambled eggs, cooking over a direct heat source in a pan can be too harsh and can cause the eggs' proteins to tighten too rapidly. High, direct heat from the pan squeezes out the moisture. A combination of this rapid coagulation and syneresis leads to firm, dry, or rubbery scrambled eggs. Eggs' tendency to coagulate and cook quickly also is why scrambling eggs in a stainless steel pan is the worst and will lead to a stuck-on egg mess. On the contrary, the double-boiler method's gentle indirect heat allows the eggs' proteins to denature more slowly, creating less separation of water, fat, and protein. The result is a plate of scrambled eggs that is soft and creamy, not firm to the bite.