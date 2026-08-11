'Every Dad' Has This Retro Jack Daniel's Collectable. It Isn't Actually Valuable

We may accrue collectables for a variety of reasons, from nostalgic attachment to an appreciation of their distinctive aesthetics, but there's no denying many hang onto certain curios in the hope they might prove to be worth an unexpected fortune. Sadly, there is one Jack Daniel's collectable that, according to some, every dad has stashed away, but is disappointingly lacking in value — the tin box of the Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 1904 Gold Medal Gift Set.

This handsome-looking container bears a portrait of Jack Daniel's founder and distiller Jasper "Jack" Newton Daniel, proclaims the whiskey's status as a recipient of the gold medal at the 1904 World's Fair in St. Louis, Missouri, and is garlanded with the slogan "Quality is the essence of our whiskey and shall ever be our watchword" across the front. The full gift set would have originally included a bottle of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 whiskey (check out our ultimate bottle guide to this American classic), accompanied by either two square rock glasses or two packs of branded playing cards and a smaller tin for holding them.

Unfortunately for those holding onto one of these collectables, the tin was not made in 1904, but far more recently. An assessment of the gift set featuring the playing cards on the website Whiskey.Auction estimated that it was produced in either the late 1980s or early 1990s. This might account for the tin's prevalence. On the r/jackdaniels subreddit, one user sought opinions on his own tin, which had belonged to his late father and was suspected to have been purchased prior to 1985. In response, another user commented: "Every dad had this tin. Not worth much."