Dine Like Frank Sinatra As This Iconic Chicago Steakhouse Brings Back 1941 Menu Items

Chicagoan devotees of retro Italian-American cuisine, rejoice. In celebration of its 85th anniversary as a Windy City Institution, Gene & Georgetti — one of the absolute best steakhouses in the Chicago — is introducing a limited-time menu reviving a host of dishes that date back to 1941, the era when the restaurant was a favorite of Frank Sinatra, allowing modern visitors to dine just as the singer of "My Way" once did.

As announced on Instagram, this mouthwatering throwback menu will be available only through August, and features caramelized, thick-cut bacon with blue cheese, walnut cranberry salad with the restaurant's signature apple vinaigrette, fried ravioli in marinara sauce, pepper steak with sweet peppers and mushrooms, and a spicy lobster Fra Diavolo. All of these dishes pay homage to recipes and traditions dating back to the restaurant's opening, per Secret Chicago.

If you truly want to dine like Frank Sinatra, whose favorite food and drinks included numerous Italian classics and who would often turn up at Gene and Georgetti for late night dinners after performing, you may be lucky enough to secure the corner booth which the restaurant reports was his favorite. Be warned, however, that this spot is understandably much coveted.