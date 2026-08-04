I Tried Trader Joe's New Microwavable Mango Sticky Rice. Here's What Worked And What Didn't

If you have the time to make a classic Thai mango sticky rice recipe when mangoes are in season, you'll be blown away by its natural sweetness. But that's not always an option for folks who are short on time or don't have access to wonderful mangoes. Indeed, living much of each year in India, where the mango selection is stellar, I'm always a bit hesitant to try mangoes (or mango-containing products) that don't meet the strictest definition of fresh. In other words, I'd rather stick with water than risk being disappointed with an out-of-season mango lassi.

Even so, Trader Joe's new mango sticky rice is made in Thailand, where the mangoes are presumably picked at peak ripeness, frozen, and then packed into these bright yellow boxes alongside sticky rice and fried mung beans. Its geographical origin gave me hope, especially because I know that one of Trader Joe's fan-favorite summer snacks, Soft and Juicy Mango, also comes from Thailand.

Could these two products come from the same vendor? And could this newly debuted mango sticky rice possibly live up to the freshly made versions I've eaten at restaurants? I picked up a box to find out.