Quote Of The Day By Gino D'Acampo: 'There Is A Huge Misconception That You Need To Spend Hours In The Kitchen To...'

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First he makes you laugh, and then he teaches you how to cook a quintessential Italian dish — that's the type of chef Gino D'Acampo is. Through his long TV career, he has charmed audiences worldwide with unmatched humorous remarks and simple Italian recipes, giving everyone a healthy dose of the classic Italian no-nonsense attitude.

Born in Naples, Italy, D'Acampo shares a birthplace with the unique Neapolitan pizza. Having studied at an Italian catering college, he decided to bring his knowledge to England at just 18 years old and went on to build a massively successful TV career, primarily on the British ITV network. That broad recognition gave him a platform to write many cookbooks and open several restaurants.

D'Acampo's love and dedication to Italian cuisine is obvious, but so is his mission to make this style of cooking accessible to everyone. In the early 2000s, he started a company with a sole focus of providing quality Italian ingredients to the U.K. market. He also penned a children's book that teaches little ones how to make pancakes. As such, D'Acampo's cooking isn't limited to any particular demographic, and that's exactly the essence of his quote that we're highlighting today.