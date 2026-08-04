Quote Of The Day By Chef Jet Tila: 'I Want To Learn And Cook The Classics, Become So Intimately Familiar With...'

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Born and raised in Los Angeles, chef Jet Tila got his start in the food industry very early in his life. Tila's parents, who immigrated to the States from Thailand, opened the nation's first Thai food market in Los Angeles — called Bangkok Market — in 1972 (and which sadly closed in 2019). Tila, short for Tilakamonkul, grew up working in Bangkok Market, and watched his father Pramorte Tila open Royal Thai Cuisine in West LA, amongst the first Thai restaurants in the area.

Since then, Thai food has exploded in popularity in Los Angeles, and the city is now home to some of the best Thai restaurants in America. Yet despite being born into an Angeleno Thai-cuisine dynasty, Tila felt adrift in his youth, before eventually offering Thai cooking classes out of his mom's house. When a Los Angeles Times article covered his classes in 1999, Tila knew this is where his career would take off. Tila went to culinary school at both Le Cordon Bleu and the California Sushi Academy, then worked as a chef in large corporate environments and then bustling restaurants in ritzy Las Vegas hotels, where he learned the business side of being a chef.

Tila appeared on "Iron Chef America," where he competed against the Iron Chef himself — Masaharu Morimoto — and launched his long-running and successful Food Network career. Since then, Tila has been a competitor and judge on numerous Food Network shows like "Cutthroat Kitchen," "Chopped," and "Beat Bobby Flay," as well as hosting his own Daytime Emmy Award-winning show, "Ready Jet Cook." In addition to television, Tila has written for various media outlets like The Today Show and the Los Angeles Times, and has authored cookbooks. Surprisingly, Tila holds multiple Guinness World Records for preparing several of the world's largest foods — including stir fry, California roll, fruit salad, and seafood stew.