These Portuguese Sardines Are Among Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Tinned Seafood Picks

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Sardines sometimes get a bad rap, mainly because of their potent odor and pesky bones, but when you have a superb style or brand, it's easy to see why these tinned fish have become so popular in recent years. Consumer Reports taste-tested a range of tinned seafood to find the best of each category, including sardines, anchovies, mussels, and smoked salmon. When it came to sardines, one Portuguese brand stood above the rest. The publication designated José Gourmet Small Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil as the Best Sardines pick.

According to Consumer Reports, these meaty yet delicate sardines have a firm texture and are good enough to eat and even serve straight from the tin, while the leftover olive oil makes a rich dip for crusty bread. The Portuguese brand also earned a spot on our roundup of upscale canned seafood brands worth trying. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, José Gourmet sources fish from the Atlantic and Mediterranean Oceans before packing them in high-quality olive oil the same day to preserve their flakiness, tenderness, and freshness. Many Amazon reviewers also give these sardines high marks, with several saying they weren't fans of sardines until trying José Gourmet's version. Best of all, many say they don't have that strong fishy smell you may notice from lower-quality options, making it easy to see why José Gourmet also landed on our list of the best canned sardine brands.