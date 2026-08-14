These Portuguese Sardines Are Among Consumer Reports' Highest-Rated Tinned Seafood Picks
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Sardines sometimes get a bad rap, mainly because of their potent odor and pesky bones, but when you have a superb style or brand, it's easy to see why these tinned fish have become so popular in recent years. Consumer Reports taste-tested a range of tinned seafood to find the best of each category, including sardines, anchovies, mussels, and smoked salmon. When it came to sardines, one Portuguese brand stood above the rest. The publication designated José Gourmet Small Sardines in Extra Virgin Olive Oil as the Best Sardines pick.
According to Consumer Reports, these meaty yet delicate sardines have a firm texture and are good enough to eat and even serve straight from the tin, while the leftover olive oil makes a rich dip for crusty bread. The Portuguese brand also earned a spot on our roundup of upscale canned seafood brands worth trying. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, José Gourmet sources fish from the Atlantic and Mediterranean Oceans before packing them in high-quality olive oil the same day to preserve their flakiness, tenderness, and freshness. Many Amazon reviewers also give these sardines high marks, with several saying they weren't fans of sardines until trying José Gourmet's version. Best of all, many say they don't have that strong fishy smell you may notice from lower-quality options, making it easy to see why José Gourmet also landed on our list of the best canned sardine brands.
The best ways to enjoy José Gourmet Portuguese sardines
These premium tinned sardines might be a bit pricier than something you'd find at the grocery store (a pack of three costs approximately $27.99), but keeping a can or two in your pantry can be a nice treat when you're craving something a little special. Sardines work well with everything from salads and toast to pasta dishes. Another way to let José Gourmet Portuguese sardines shine is to eat them in a chirashi-style dish. This is essentially a type of Japanese sushi that is built like a rice bowl. Sliced sardines can be arranged on a bed of seasoned sushi rice and accompanied by vegetables of your choice — shiitake mushrooms, sliced cucumber, grated carrot, and chopped nori would work well. Then, finish the dish with toasted sesame seeds.
Another tasty way to enjoy José Gourmet sardines is to pair them with homemade tzatziki made from strained yogurt, grated cucumber, and herbs, creating a cool, creamy contrast to the rich fish. All in all, tinned sardines are surprisingly versatile, working just as well as a quick snack with crackers on a busy day as they do as an elegant appetizer served straight from the tin on a charcuterie board with lemon wedges and fresh herbs.