Canned Sardines Go From Quick Snack To Classy Appetizer When Served Like This

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If you're serving appetizers to a seafood-loving crowd at home, we've already covered how to build the ultimate tinned fish snack board. But if the tastes amongst your guests are more mixed, you're better off having a classic cheese and meat charcuterie board, with tinned sardines added into the mix. That's right — instead of eating them as your humble midday snack, transform your favorite tinned sardines into a classy appetizer as part of a charcuterie board. This move immediately adds diversity to your board, and let's be honest: Tinned sardines are trending in everything from skincare to fashion.

Many tinned sardines come in attractive vessels — like the offerings from trendy tinned seafood brand Fishwife. Keep the fish right in the ornamental tin, open it, and arrange it on the charcuterie board amongst the meats and cheeses, along with a tiny fork. Since the best way to balance the oily, fatty sardines is with acid, you should have wedges of lemon nearby on the board. Sardines that are packed with preserved lemon, or in mustard or tomato sauce, also make a wonderful addition to a charcuterie board.