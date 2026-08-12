14 Cheaper Alternatives For Caraway Cookware That Look As Charming

Caraway is a relative newcomer to the cookware market. The founder Jordan Nathan launched the brand in 2019 with the single goal of creating a non-toxic option for traditional non-stick pans. Along the way, however, he inadvertently kickstarted a kitchenware trend.

The quality of Caraway cookware is undeniably higher than cheaper brands, with a ceramic coating over stainless steel with an aluminum core. But that quality comes at a premium, with Caraway cookware sets typically costing hundreds of dollars. But despite the high price tag, many customers consider Caraway cookware worth it. But it's the aesthetics that have prompted a whole range of copycats. Caraway's minimalist silhouettes and earthy pastel color palette are instantly recognizable.

For anyone who is a fan of the look of Caraway, but not so much the steep price, we've rounded up some of the cookware sets and pieces that most resemble those from the trending brand. Keep in mind that there might be some differences in the materials, construction, and function, but these alternatives can still bring a stylish upgrade to your kitchen at a much lower cost.