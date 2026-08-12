14 Cheaper Alternatives For Caraway Cookware That Look As Charming
Caraway is a relative newcomer to the cookware market. The founder Jordan Nathan launched the brand in 2019 with the single goal of creating a non-toxic option for traditional non-stick pans. Along the way, however, he inadvertently kickstarted a kitchenware trend.
The quality of Caraway cookware is undeniably higher than cheaper brands, with a ceramic coating over stainless steel with an aluminum core. But that quality comes at a premium, with Caraway cookware sets typically costing hundreds of dollars. But despite the high price tag, many customers consider Caraway cookware worth it. But it's the aesthetics that have prompted a whole range of copycats. Caraway's minimalist silhouettes and earthy pastel color palette are instantly recognizable.
For anyone who is a fan of the look of Caraway, but not so much the steep price, we've rounded up some of the cookware sets and pieces that most resemble those from the trending brand. Keep in mind that there might be some differences in the materials, construction, and function, but these alternatives can still bring a stylish upgrade to your kitchen at a much lower cost.
Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set
Caraway's 12-piece cookware set is one of its bestsellers and instantly establishes the aesthetic for your kitchen. If you're looking for the closest visual dupe, Sam's Club's Member's Mark 11-piece set is hard to beat. The overall look is remarkably similar, with clean lines, ceramic nonstick coating and a modern matte finish. Available in neutral shades including cream, navy, and sage green, it delivers the same designer-inspired look for half the price.
Purchase the Mark 11-piece cookware set at Sam's Club for $199.
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 18-piece cookware set
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore has a long-established style of soft matte colors and clean lines, so it makes sense to see something similar to the iconic Caraway set here. This set includes 18 pieces, including kitchen utensils, while Caraway's 12-piece collection focuses on cookware, making it ideal for anyone setting up a kitchen from scratch. Color options for the ceramic coating include white icing, hydrangea, sage green, and black sesame giving you plenty of choices while maintaining that clean, elevated aesthetic.
Purchase the Beautiful 18-piece Cookware Set at Walmart for $189.
GreenPan Nova 10-piece Cookware Set
GreenPan has plenty of collections in stylish colors, but some of these sets will rival Caraway in terms of price. The Nova range can be considerably cheaper depending on where you buy it, and luckily, it's also the set that best captures the overall look of Caraway's pans. While it includes 10 pieces rather than Caraway's 12, you actually get an additional frying pan compared to the Caraway set, though you miss out on the included organizers.
Purchase the GreenPan Nova 10-piece Cookware Set on Amazon for $254.
Redchef Frying Pan Set
If you're looking for individual pieces rather than the full cookware set, the Redchef ceramic frying pans mirror Caraway's sleek design with softly rounded pans, stainless steel handles and pastel colors. Instead of two pans, you get a set of three in 8, 9.5, and 11-inch sizes, making it an even better value buy. Redchef frying pans are oven-safe, and as with Caraway they are free of PFAS, PTFE, and PFOA chemicals.
Purchase the RedChef Ceramic Frying Pan Set on Amazon for $105.
Crofton Mini Frying Pan
Fans of Aldi Finds (often known as the Aisle of Shame) know that these temporary offers can be just as worthwhile as they are fleeting. Since Caraway's rise to fame, Aldi has released several similar pieces under its Crofton brand — the most recent being a mini frying pan. It's available in solid sage green, blue, or white. There's also a matching mini square griddle pan and mini saucepan.
Purchase the Crofton Mini Frying Pan at Aldi for $5.99.
Greenlife Dream 2-Quart Saucepan
Caraway's mini 1.75-quart saucepans are perfect for cooking single servings, but the $125 price tag for such a small size might make you think twice. Luckily, GreenLife offers a convincing alternative in four soft colors with a slightly larger capacity at a quarter of the price. One key difference is that it's only oven safe up to 390 degrees Fahrenheit (compared to 550 degrees for Caraway), but it is dishwasher safe.
Purchase the GreenLife Dream 2-quart Saucepan at Walmart for $39.99.
Farberware Vibrance Saute Pan
Even those on a seriously tight budget can replicate the look of Caraway's sauté pan at a fraction of the cost. While it is noticeably smaller with a 2.75-quart capacity (compared to Caraway's 4.5-quart size), this pan from Farberware has the same straight-sided form and block color lid. The brushed stainless-steel handle means it can be safely used in the oven up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and all pieces can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
Purchase the Farberware Vibrance Saute Pan at Home Depot for $29.99.
CookinCraze Saute Pan
For a little extra cash, CookinCraze comes closer to Caraway's sauté pan in both appearance and capacity. With a matching 4.5-quart size, full color lid, and metallic hardware, it creates a very similar visual impact -– particularly if you opt for the cream colorway. These CookinCraze pans are suitable for all cooktops, including induction, and are oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.
Purchase the CookinCraze Saute Pan on Amazon for $75.90.
GreenPan Bobby Flay Griddle
Square griddles are most commonly found in black, so opting for one in cream will give your kitchen a brighter look, even if you're not trying to directly emulate the Caraway style. At 11 inches across it's the same size as the Caraway option and is similarly suitable for all cooktops and oven cooking. Despite the celebrity name attached, and the high price that GreenPan cookware can sometimes reach, this collaboration is a thoroughly affordable option.
Purchase the GreenPan Bobby Flay Griddle at Walmart for $39.99.
Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 8-quart Stock Pot
Beautiful's 8-quart stock pot doesn't quite match the elegant proportions of Caraway's slightly larger option, but in every other aspect, it's a very similar piece. The non-stick ceramic coating comes in black or white, with brushed gold hardware that mimics the look of a more expensive brand. Comparing functionality, it's suitable for all cooktops and oven cooking, but has the advantage of an integrated strainer in the lid.
Purchase the Beautiful 8-quart Stock Pot at Walmart for $49.98.
Carote 5-quart Dutch Oven
Although Caraway's Dutch oven is made from ceramic-coated aluminum, Carote opts for traditional enameled cast iron, giving this dupe a slightly different feel and noticeably more weight. The 5-quart capacity is also smaller than Caraway's 6.5-quart version, but the simple form, solid-color finish, and flat lid design create a similarly premium appearance. While the white color option will give you the closest match to Caraway, this piece also comes in a bold red.
Purchase the Carote 5-quart Dutch Oven on Amazon for $39.99.
GreenPan Reserve Bakeware Set
Unless it's used for serving, you probably don't care too much about the look of bakeware, but once you see on Caraway's coordinated bakeware sets, it's hard to be satisfied with aluminum. GreenPan's bakeware set in sage or cream isn't what you'd call a budget option, but it's still a little cheaper than Caraway's. It's also better value, with seven pieces including cake and loaf pans, compared to six pieces from Caraway, one of which is a storage organizer.
Purchase the GreenPan Bakeware Set on Amazon for $249.95.
Sweejar Baking Dish
Rather than ceramic-coated metal, Sweejar's baking dish is made from solid ceramic, making it ideal for oven-to-table serving. It's a slightly smaller size than Caraway's Large Rectangle Pan, so it won't replace it for large family bakes, but it captures a similar clean, minimalist feel. While Caraway might be best known for its soft colors, the brand also includes a rich navy that this Sweejar alternative matches perfectly.
Purchase the Sweejar Ceramic Baking Dish on Amazon for $29.99.
OXO Good Grips Cake Pan
This OXO Good Grips cake pan delivers the same stylish appeal as Caraway's Circle Pan at a fraction of the cost. The basil colorway is a good match for Caraway's popular sage green, but it's also available in the colors navy and biscuit. More importantly, though, the OXO option matches the materials, with a ceramic-coated aluminum construction that provides a very similar feel and function.
Purchase the OXO Good Grips Cake Pan on Amazon for $16.95.