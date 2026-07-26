15 Caraway Kitchen Finds That Actually Justify The Price Tag, According To Shoppers
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If you're an avid home cook, you've likely come across Caraway's sleek, ceramic-coated cookware and other kitchen essentials, available in a wide array of pastel hues and earthy tones. The brand boasts a non-toxic lineup of pots, pans, bakeware, and prep tools. However, this clean and sleek collection isn't exactly cheap. In fact, it's considered one of the more premium cookware brands up there with HexClad, Our Place, and Le Creuset. Despite the higher price tag, customers seem to think that the quality and function of Caraway's products make them worth it.
To find out which items live up to the hype, we scoured online customer reviews across major retail sites like Amazon. We selected a broad range of items for any kitchen task, from pans and pots to everyday kitchen essentials. If you've been on the fence about placing your order or waiting for a major sale, this is your sign to take a leap and trust the customer reviews that say these are must-haves in your kitchen.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
1. Kitchen Prep Set (14-Piece)
If you need a sleek and elegant setup that fits in your small kitchen, this prep set comes with everything you need, including German steel knife blades and FSC-certified birchwood utensils, all on a modular organizer block. One Amazon reviewer called it "an investment, but worth the money if you want to reduce clutter on your countertops," while another said that "the quality is immediately noticeable in the weight, balance, and overall finish of each piece."
Purchase the Caraway 14-Piece Kitchen Prep Set on Amazon for about $445
2. Glass Food Storage Container Set (13-Piece)
While some opt for IKEA's 365+ collection as a cheaper food storage alternative, many shoppers say Caraway's premium version is a great investment. Shoppers agree that the peace of mind of avoiding plastics in food storage containers is worth the higher price tag, especially since it comes with a one-year limited warranty. This 13-piece set consists of small, medium, and large-sized containers, as well as organizers to make kitchen storage simple. Plus, they can seamlessly transition through the dishwasher, oven, microwave, and freezer.
Purchase the Caraway 13-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set on Amazon for about $265
3. Double-Sided Wood Cutting Board Set
Caraway's three FSC-certified birchwood cutting boards are durable enough to handle daily kitchen prep and lightweight enough to maneuver with ease. While some buyers complain about warping, proper care makes all the difference. One reviewer shared that you should expect "zero warping if you regularly oil and air dry." Plus, the included organizer makes storing cutting boards vertically effortless, saving valuable countertop space while keeping your kitchen looking chic.
Purchase the Caraway 4-Piece Double-Sided Wood Cutting Board Set on Amazon for about $225
4. Kitchen Gadget Set (5-Piece)
Whether you're cutting a slice of your best homemade pizza, scooping your favorite ice cream, mincing garlic, or peeling veggies, this kitchen gadget set has you covered with non-toxic stainless steel tools, and it comes with a handy birchwood storage organizer. It includes a pizza cutter, can opener, ice cream scoop, vegetable peeler, and garlic press. Many customers remark about how heavy-duty the tools feel while being visually appealing and easy to use. In fact, one Amazon reviewer said that "the price point is one thousand percent justified."
Purchase the Caraway 5-Piece Kitchen Gadget Set on Amazon for about $225
5. Stainless Steel Cookware Set (12-Piece)
Whether you're upgrading your pans or buying your first set, this premium collection is worth the steep price. You get 5-ply stainless steel essentials, including a fry pan, sauce pan, sauté pan, and Dutch oven, alongside a storage organizer to save counter space. Buyers state that the cookware feels and looks remarkably durable. One Amazon reviewer put it simply: "Yes, it's pricey, but hands down the best set I've ever owned."
Purchase the Caraway 12-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set on Amazon for about $595
6. Oven Mitts (Set of 2)
Oven mitts may not be the first item you'd splurge on, but these might change your mind. Available in three colors, they feature double-layer insulation, stain-resistant stitching, and extra length for forearm protection. Amazon shoppers rave about their comfort, heat resistance, and stylish look. Many also say they're easy to clean and don't get misshapen in the wash like cheaper alternatives.
Purchase the Caraway 100% Organic Cotton Oven Mitts on Amazon for about $40
7. Complete Bar Set (9-Piece)
No matter what type of cocktail you're preparing, this bar tool set has got everything you need, including a cocktail shaker, jigger, muddler, wine key, bar spoon, and even a modular birchwood organizer to keep everything in place. Customers love its sleek design and weighty feel. One Amazon reviewer noted how these tools are "thick walled and will last a lifetime," adding that it has become their go-to gift for loved ones.
Purchase the Caraway 9-Piece Complete Bar Set on Amazon for about $195
8. Grill Press with Handle
A grill press is an indispensable kitchen tool for browning burgers, chicken, tofu, and veggies, and this one is worth the splurge. Many customers note how heavy and sturdy it feels, how easy it is to use, and how it's the perfect size to press several items at once. They also note that the handle design prevents the transfer of heat, so your hands remain burn-free. While the grill press is a bit pricey, many customers say that it meets the high quality and aesthetics of other Caraway products.
Purchase the Caraway Grill Press with Handle on Amazon for about $65
9. Cast Iron Pan (10.5-Inch)
Caraway's cast iron pan has incredible heat retention and is naturally non-stick due to its three-layer enamel coating. This 10.5-inch pan is one of the better options in the market, even if it's pricier. Many customers note how easy it is to use and clean. One Amazon reviewer had been eyeing this item and "finally splurged," adding that "the design is beautiful and the quality feels top-notch."
Purchase the Caraway 10.5-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Pan on Amazon for about $185
10. Tea Towels
Just like other premium Caraway kitchen products, these tea towels live up to the hype. "They are durable and quality as expected from this company," says one Amazon customer. Many shoppers love the towel's deep and vibrant colors (available in navy, cream, and perracota hues), as well as its larger size and high absorbency.
Purchase the Caraway 100% Organic Cotton Tea Towels on Amazon for about $55
11. Ceramic Baking Sheet and Cooling Rack
"This is about the best baking sheet I've ever used," declared one Amazon reviewer, and most other shoppers seem to agree. Since it's incredibly non-stick, some don't even grease the pan, which also makes it easy to clean since nothing gets stuck to the sheet. One reviewer even shared that "baked-on cheese rinsed off with a sink sprayer," while many others note that the set feels reliable enough to last a lifetime.
Purchase the Caraway Ceramic Baking Sheet & Cooling Rack on Amazon for about $110
12. Apron
This apron might be pricier than most, but many shoppers say this higher-quality piece gets the job done and perfectly matches their cookware. The 100% organic cotton apron comes with two large pockets to hold all your cooking essentials and an adjustable neck strap to achieve a comfortable fit. One reviewer said it had a "very nice design, good quality of the fabric, and [was] easy to wear."
Purchase the Caraway 100% Organic Cotton Apron on Amazon for about $65
13. Spoon Rest
Once you add a spoon rest to your kitchen setup, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. Caraway's set of two has a stackable design for easy storage and a non-slip base to remain in place, while raised edges keep sauces contained. One reviewer said that it's "one of those little kitchen items you end up using constantly," making it completely worth the price.
Purchase the Caraway Spoon Rest (Set of Two) on Amazon for about $35
14. Steamer with Handles
As the perfect pairing for the Caraway Dutch Oven, this large (6.5-quart) steamer is a must-buy, with many saying that it's worth the higher price tag. "You get what you pay for, and here, you're getting a beautiful product that supports the joy of cooking," raves one reviewer. Shoppers say it's super easy to clean due to its non-stick coating, fits in their large pots, and meets the high quality and standards of Caraway products.
Purchase the Caraway Steamer on Amazon for about $70
15. Non-Stick Ceramic Cookware Set (12-Piece)
Caraway's flagship set includes everything you need to get cooking, including a frying pan, saucepan, Dutch oven, and more, all designed with a ceramic surface that is easy to cook with and clean. One customer said that "while it's an investment, the quality, stunning aesthetics, and included organizational tools make this the best cookware set [they've] ever owned." It's reassuring to see this high praise for a premium set.
Purchase the Caraway 12-Piece Ceramic Cookware Set on Amazon for about $445