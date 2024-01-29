Store Dried Cutting Boards Standing Vertically For Long-Lasting Use

Cutting boards are an everyday essential. Helping you prep ingredients without wrecking tabletops, they're one of the most frequently used items in the kitchen, and learning how to properly care for cutting boards is a must. While there is some variation in the quality of care required based on their materials, one tip that will keep most boards in tip-top shape is storing them in an upright and vertical position.

Once cutting boards are washed, it might be a natural reflex to place them flat on a countertop, ready to be used for the next round of meal prep. However, this can have an especially damaging effect on cutting boards made from natural materials like wood or bamboo that are porous. Since moisture can become trapped between the surface of the board and the surface where it's placed, water droplets can penetrate deep into the board. As a result, wet cutting boards can begin to warp when kept in a horizontal position. Not to mention that a damp board is also more likely to harbor bacteria.

So, to prevent cutting boards from curving, splitting, or posing a health risk, the solution is simply a matter of speeding up the drying process. The best way to do that? Prop boards vertically to allow residual water to gravity-pull down and encourage good air circulation for drying.