Quote Of The Day By Chef Gabrielle Hamilton: 'It's A Blow To Have To Admit To Yourself That You Are Not Quite...'

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Good food, like much of good art, exists on the fringes. That is (or was) until Gabrielle Hamilton stepped into the picture. The chef took New York City's restaurant game by storm in the 2010s, breaking rules and revolutionizing elevated dining concepts — as well as the types of stories those restaurants could tell, and the types of customers who could fill their tables.

At the same time, it would not be incorrect to call Gabrielle Hamilton a chef's chef. She has won four James Beard Awards, including Best Chef New York City in 2011. She's had the logo for NYC's Temple Bar tattooed on her arm since the '90s. But Hamilton is perhaps best known as the chef/owner of Prune bistro in the East Village, which opened in 1999. Cramped yet vivacious, Prune was known for creative, inventive dishes, such as chicken wings and Manila clams braised in sherry with leeks. A night at Prune meant candlelit tables, jelly jars filled with wine, and ripe cheese at the end of the meal.

Her lauded eatery, which was popular among novice foodies and seasoned industry professionals alike, shuttered during the pandemic in 2020. However, before opening Prune, Hamilton's own food journey followed a decades-long trek through a kaleidoscope of kitchens around the globe, beginning in rural Pennsylvania and ending at the top of the New York culinary world. Chefs who trained in her kitchen went on to open their own restaurants and lead their own teams — a legacy which sheds an especially profound light on today's quote of the day.