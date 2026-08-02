Quote Of The Day By Stanley Tucci: 'Food, Above Politics, Art, Or Personal Matters, Is The Subject To Which We...'

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Born in 1960 in Peekskill, New York, Stanley Tucci got his start as an actor in 1982 with his first walk-on role in a Broadway play. Three years later, he made the jump to the big screen with a small role in the Jack Nicholson movie "Prizzi's Honor." More roles in film and television followed, and he had breakout roles in "The Devil Wears Prada" and "The Hunger Games." His work has garnered him two Primetime Emmy Awards and an Academy Award nomination.

Tucci's family has ties to Calabria, Italy. For a time, he even lived in Florence as a child. His love of Italian food has deep family roots, and has influenced much of his career outside acting. For him, it was natural to bring that passion to the screen. The result was a show he said was 20 years in the making, "Tucci in Italy," a successor to "Searching for Italy." The show followed Tucci as he explored some of Italy's regional culinary traditions, and became one of the best food shows of 2025.

As he said in the trailer for "Tucci in Italy," "The best way to understand what makes a country and its people unique is through its food." The journey he takes through Italy is not just about eating the food. It's about understanding it and how it relates to the people who create it. His holistic view of people, food, history, and culture is why Stanley Tucci provides today's quote of the day.